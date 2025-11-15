Hey Pandas, For Celebration Of Black History Month, What Is Your Favorite African American-Based Movie? (Closed)

What is your favorite African American movie? It could be based on history or even current events.
#1
My favorite movie is The Watsons Go to Birmingham because it shows how much the black community had to go through and how segregation was such a big factor. The movie also shows some historical moments such as the 16th street baptist church bombing in 1963 where 4 black citizens were killed.
#2
Django unchained. Simply satisfying.
#3
My favorite one is probably The Hate You Give! :)
#4
Remember the titans
#5
amazing grace
(°ロ°)☝
#6
Glory, Boyz N The Hood, Red Tails and Amazing Grace are my top African American films.
Not African American films but defiantly black history: Hotel Rwanda & Shooting Dogs
#7
Cool Runnings
