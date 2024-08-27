When Is My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Going To Be Released?

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 was one of the anime series renewed in 2022. Two years later, audiences have grown increasingly worried about its release delay. The 12-episode My Dress-Up Darling season 1 was released on January 9, 2022, with its finale aired on March 27, 2022.
My Dress-Up Darling was one of 2022’s top slice-of-life romantic comedies. It currently has a 4.9/5 average rating from over 133,000 votes. Like several other anime series, My Dress-Up Darling was adapted from an existing and ongoing manga series. Here’s everything to know about My Dress-Up Darling season 2 and its release date.
My Dress-Up Darling Season 1 Recap
Adapted from Shinichi Fukuda’s manga series, the Keisuke Shinohara-directed My Dress-Up Darling anime series also centered around Wakana Gojo. Gojo’s character is introduced as an insecure but super-talented Hina doll tailor. As a first-year High School student, Gojo hides his passion for making hina dolls hidden from others, eventually becoming reclusive. Wakana Gojo’s world is turned upside down after he meets Marin Kitagawa. Unlike Gojo, Kitagawa is super popular in school, friendly, beautiful, and outgoing.
One day at school, Kitagawa walks in and sees Gojo working on a sewing machine. Although initially embarrassed, Kitagawa expresses her admiration for his tailoring skills. With a passion for cosplay, Kitagawa convinces Gojo to make her next outfit. Although never making a cosplay dress, Gojo takes up the challenge. Not only do they become close friends, but Kitagawa also introduces Gojo to the cosplay world.
Sisters Sajuna Inui (Juju) and Shinju Inui are also introduced as supporting characters who are passionate about cosplay. Although she helps photograph her sister, Shinju had an interest in cosplay but felt she wouldn’t measure up. Gojo helped her overcome her shyness. As the season progressed, Kitagawa cherishes Gojo and falls in love with him. My Dress-Up Darling season 1 ends with Kitagawa confessing her love for Gojo over a phone call, but Gojo is already fast asleep on the other end.
What Could My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Be About?
The last scene of My Dress-Up Darling season 1 will shape a significant part of season 2’s storyline. The scene sets the stage for a possible love triangle between Gojo (unaware of Kitagawa’s feelings), Kitagawa, and Juju (hinted to have feelings for Gojo). However, season 2 will also be entirely based on and adapted from Shinichi Fukuda’s manga series. So far, My Dress-Up Darling manga series has 13 volumes, with season 1 adapting only about 5 volumes (39 chapters). As such, there’s more than enough content to play around with in My Dress-Up Darling season 2.
Season 2 is likely to begin from chapter 40 of the manga series. Audiences can expect it to explore Gojo and Kitagawa’s blossoming romantic relationships. Also, a few new characters like Himeno Amane could be introduced. Since it’s not immediately clear if season 2 will be the final anime series, especially since the manga is still being written, anime series audiences may see a character from Gojo’s past. If the cosplaying storyline was one of the highlights of season 1, expect more cosplay parties/events and classic outfit designs.
My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Release Date
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 was first announced on September 17, 2022. The tweet read, “Production of the sequel to the TV anime “Sono dress-up doll wa Koi ni suru” has been decided! We look forward to your continued support for “Sono Kisebutsu Ningyo ha Koi wo Suru” in the future.” My Dress-Up Darling season 2 has been rumored to have a release date scheduled for sometime in late 2024. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard. What is known and confirmed is that production has since begun. My Dress-Up Darling season 1 was produced by Japanese animation studio CloverWorks.
With producer Shota Umehara also confirming the production of season 2 in September 2022, there’s no doubt My Dress-Up Darling will remain at CloverWorks. Several of CloverWorks’ anime series have been mainstream successes, including Darling in the Franxx, Horimiya, and Spy × Family. While there’s no official confirmation about My Dress-Up Darling season 2, audiences can rest easy knowing a release date will soon be announced, either in late 2024 or 2025. My Dress-Up Darling season 2 may not have a release date, but there’s an update for the long-awaited Fire Force season 3.
Follow Us