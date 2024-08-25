Fire Force Season 3 Release Date: When Is It Coming Out?

The latest updates about Fire Force season 3 have left audiences excited about the long-awaited season. Previous seasons of Fire Force were largely successful, attracting a growing audience. The anime series is adapted from Atsushi Ohkubo’s manga series, which was first published in September 2015.
After Fire Force season 1 premiered in July 2019 and December 2019, audiences only had to wait seven months before season 2’s premiere in July 2020. However, since the Fire Force season 2 finale on December 12, 2020, there has been an almost four-year wait for season 3. Here’s everything to know about Fire Force season 3 release date and production update.
Fire Force Seasons 1 & 2 Recap
Five years ago, Fire Force anime audiences were introduced to the series’ protagonist, Shinra Kusakabe. The anime is set in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo Empire after most of the world is destroyed by the Great Cataclysm—an event that set the world on fire, killing much of its population. The aftereffects of the Great Cataclysm caused the Human Combustion Phenomenon, where ordinary people turn into fiery creatures known as Infernals. Special Fire Force brigades (nicknamed Blue Stripes) comprised of pyrokinetic individuals were formed to combat the rising threat. The series follows Shinra Kusakabe, a third-generation pyrokinetic who can ignite his feet at will, as he joins Special Fire Force Company 8.
Throughout the first season, Shinra’s primary goal is to become a hero and uncover the truth about his past. 12 years earlier, a mysterious fire had killed his mother and younger brother, Sho. Blamed for their deaths because of his abilities with fire, he has been haunted by the nickname “Devil’s Footprints.” In Shinra’s quest to become a hero, several other major characters are introduced, including the kind-hearted Captain Akitaru Ōbi, the strong-willed Lieutenant Takehisa Hinawa, and the capable fighters Maki Oze and Arthur Boyle. As the series progresses, Shinra discovers that his brother, Sho, is alive and has been raised by a mysterious organization, and the series’ main antagonist is the White-Clad. Like Shinra, Sho is revealed to be a powerful pyrokinetic and a key figure in the series’ main plot.
Also, the concept of the Adolla Burst, a powerful and mysterious flame embodied by eight individuals, is introduced. A shadowy figure with evil intentions, the Evangelists, also seeks to gather these individuals (Pillars) who possess this flame. The Evangelists want to gather all eight Pillars to recreate the Great Cataclysm. Fire Force season 2 concludes with a few cliffhangers, leaving several unanswered questions and setting the stage for the next season. The final episodes see Shinra and his allies preparing for the inevitable showdown with the White-Clad as the threat of a second Great Cataclysm grows more imminent.
Fire Force Season 3 Production
With the success of the first two seasons, there was no doubt that Fire Force would return for a third season. David Production, the Fire Force anime series producer, has stayed committed to the project from the onset. David Production is famous for producing popular anime series, including JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Urusei Yatsura, and Undead Unluck. With the Fire Force season 2 finale originally released on December 12, 2020, season 3 production was significantly hampered by the pandemic.
The official announcement of Fire Force season 3 came in May 2022, much to the delight of its growing audiences. However, specific details about its production timeline/schedule, as well as release date we’re not provided at the of the announcement. This led to widespread speculation on possible release dates. However, despite the delay in season 3, the manga series continued to release new chapters. Its last chapter was released on May 17, 2022, providing enough source material for the Fire Force season 3 anime series.
Fire Force Season 3 Release Date Update
On Saturday, July 6, 2024, Crunchyroll held its Industry Panel at the Anime Expo 2024 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, California. It was confirmed at the Industry Panel that Fire Force season 3 would be the final season and be split into two cours. Fire Force season 3 will officially premiere in April 2025, with the second cour released in January 2026.
However, no exact date in April 2025 or January 2026 has been announced or confirmed. A special teaser trailer was also released to confirm the official release dates. Besides Shinra Kusakabe and Arthur Boyle fighting, audiences quickly noticed a devious-looking moon resembling the Soul Eater moon.
It has been hinted in the past that the final chapter of the Fire Force manga series will somehow be connected to another of Atsushi Ohkubo’s famous manga series, Soul Eater. Season 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. While audiences wait for Fire Force season 3 to premiere, there are several other top anime series on Crunchyroll to catch up on.
