Let’s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

I’m new on Bored Panda and this supposed to be my first post. I am a photographer from Germany and I like to visit new places alone, only with my camera. I like to spend hours or days in a new city trying to meet new people and breathe the real air of the spot. I always try to take pictures which impress me.
In Hamburg, I started with the aerial photography of the Port of Hamburg. It seemed like I was looking at a Blade Runner movie. Very impressive!
After that, I wanted to go to a concert. On my way, I met someone at the train station while I was waiting for my friends. One guy approached me where he could buy a beer and we talked about everything for half an hour. As his girlfriend came we finally got our names. His name was Lobsang. An extremely rare name in Germany. I love such moments!
During the night I made a few more shots on the Hamburg Sin Mile (Reeperbahn).
#1
Steampunk (Port of Hamburg).
#2
Colors make it friendly!
#3
Industrial park.
#4
Very unusual police station. Make Polizei great again!
#5
#6
#7
People playing the park.
#8
Local town hall of Hamburg-Altona and the guy on the horse.
#9
Need hugs?
#10
A fish!
#11
Subway!
#12
Reeperbahn.
#13
After my bird-cam crushed, I was walking around and made some pictures.
#14
Lobsang with his lovely girlfriend.
#15
Reeperbahn.
#16
