Let’s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

by

I’m new on Bored Panda and this supposed to be my first post. I am a photographer from Germany and I like to visit new places alone, only with my camera. I like to spend hours or days in a new city trying to meet new people and breathe the real air of the spot. I always try to take pictures which impress me.

In Hamburg, I started with the aerial photography of the Port of Hamburg. It seemed like I was looking at a Blade Runner movie. Very impressive!

After that, I wanted to go to a concert. On my way, I met someone at the train station while I was waiting for my friends. One guy approached me where he could buy a beer and we talked about everything for half an hour. As his girlfriend came we finally got our names. His name was Lobsang. An extremely rare name in Germany. I love such moments!

During the night I made a few more shots on the Hamburg Sin Mile (Reeperbahn).

#1

Steampunk (Port of Hamburg).

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#2

Colors make it friendly!

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#3

Industrial park.

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#4

Very unusual police station. Make Polizei great again!

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#5

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#6

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#7

People playing the park.

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#8

Local town hall of Hamburg-Altona and the guy on the horse.

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#9

Need hugs?

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#10

A fish!

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#11

Subway!

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#12

Reeperbahn.

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#13

After my bird-cam crushed, I was walking around and made some pictures.

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#14

Lobsang with his lovely girlfriend.

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#15

Reeperbahn.

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

#16

Let&#8217;s Fly: Interesting Spots In Altona, Hamburg

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Saddest Moments on Blue Bloods Season 7
3 min read
May, 10, 2017
I Painted Everyday Objects With A Twist
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Create Beautiful Bright Jewelry With Polymer Clay Flowers
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Her Personalities Are Giving Me Whiplash”: JoJo Siwa Leaves Her Bulge-Wearing Days In The Past
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2025
Five TV Characters We Felt Most Sorry for in 2020
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2020
30 Rock 3.10 “Generalissimo” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2009
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.