If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

I’m Shawn, a computer programmer who really likes coffee and moonlights as an artist who’s absolutely obsessed with it.
In 2017, I started a little web comic/art brand in an effort to carve out some time in my busy schedule to be creative on a daily basis. Coffee time was the best time to get a drawing session in, so why not make the whole thing about coffee? Coffee had also been a significant part of my professional life, from one of my first jobs as a barista to later developing websites for famous espresso machine brands and beyond.
I eventually branded my caffeinated creativity “Coffee Hotline”, and while it is unfortunately not a phone number that you can call to instantly find hot coffees near you, I like to think it represents the connections coffee makes in all of our lives through creativity and community. I’ve had the joy of connecting with so many amazing people through this project: artists, baristas, coffee entrepreneurs, comic fans, and more.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | youtube.com | teepublic.com | Etsy
#1 A Suspicious Coffee Cup
#2 A Meme About Waking Up
#3 Is A Latte Proud Of Its Art?
#4 Cool Coffee Facts!
#5
#6 Breakfast Incognito
#7 It’s Okay To Condensate
#8
#9 Power Up With Coffee!
#10 Non-Compostable Disposable Cups Are Trash!
#11
#12 13
#13
#14 Aggressively Generous Roommate
#15
#16
#17 What Kinds Of Books Would Coffee Read?
#18 Monday’s Are Extra
#19 My Best Dad Joke
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24 I’ve Only Had One Cup Of Coffee Today (3 Times)
#25
#26
#27 When You Misread The Name On The Coffee Cup
#28 Coffee’s Mantra
#29
#30 Avocado + Toast 4 Ever
Follow Us