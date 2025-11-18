If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

by

I’m Shawn, a computer programmer who really likes coffee and moonlights as an artist who’s absolutely obsessed with it.

In 2017, I started a little web comic/art brand in an effort to carve out some time in my busy schedule to be creative on a daily basis. Coffee time was the best time to get a drawing session in, so why not make the whole thing about coffee? Coffee had also been a significant part of my professional life, from one of my first jobs as a barista to later developing websites for famous espresso machine brands and beyond.

I eventually branded my caffeinated creativity “Coffee Hotline”, and while it is unfortunately not a phone number that you can call to instantly find hot coffees near you, I like to think it represents the connections coffee makes in all of our lives through creativity and community. I’ve had the joy of connecting with so many amazing people through this project: artists, baristas, coffee entrepreneurs, comic fans, and more.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | youtube.com | teepublic.com | Etsy

#1 A Suspicious Coffee Cup

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#2 A Meme About Waking Up

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#3 Is A Latte Proud Of Its Art?

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#4 Cool Coffee Facts!

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#5

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#6 Breakfast Incognito

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#7 It’s Okay To Condensate

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#8

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#9 Power Up With Coffee!

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#10 Non-Compostable Disposable Cups Are Trash!

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#11

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#12 13

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#13

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#14 Aggressively Generous Roommate

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#15

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#16

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#17 What Kinds Of Books Would Coffee Read?

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#18 Monday’s Are Extra

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#19 My Best Dad Joke

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#20

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#21

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#22

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#23

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#24 I’ve Only Had One Cup Of Coffee Today (3 Times)

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#25

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#26

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#27 When You Misread The Name On The Coffee Cup

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#28 Coffee’s Mantra

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#29

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

#30 Avocado + Toast 4 Ever

If You Love Coffee, You Might Like My Comic Series Featuring Funny Beverage Characters (30 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Fringe 4.18 “The Consultant” Review
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2012
“Sick Of Myself”: Man Leaves Wife For A Younger Woman, Wakes Up To The Brutal Truth He Got Himself Into
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2025
“Am I Wrong For Not Attending My Daughter’s Gender Reveal For Her Lizard?”
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The 100
The 100 Season 2 Episode 12 Review: “Rubicon”
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2015
This Online Community Shares Adorable Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little (50 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
There’s A Train Station In Japan Built Solely To Admire The Scenery And The Only Way To Access It Is By Train
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.