19 Portraits Of Oscar 2019 Attendees Taken After The Ceremony Ended

After the 2019 Oscars, many of its attendees continued celebrating last year’s movies at the Vanity Fair’s annual afterparty. And just like before, photographer Mark Seliger was there to snap some pictures. And while the stars looked just as glamorous off-stage as they did during the ceremony, Mark managed to capture them in a little bit more of a relaxed state.
Lady Gaga
Spike Lee
The setting, however, perfectly preserved the tone of the occasion. Marble steps, a checkered floor, and an Art Deco-inspired window really highlighted what the Oscars mean to these people. Seliger also played with the temperature of lighting and his subjects took it a step further, interacting with the surroundings to create pictures as moody as they’re visually appealing.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Looking at the photos, it seems that there couldn’t have been a better person for the job. Mark Seliger was Rolling Stone’s Chief Photographer from 1992-2002, where he shot over 150 covers. From 2002-2012, he was on contract with Condé Nast where he shot regularly for Vanity Fair and GQ. Now, Seliger regularly works with Vanity Fair, Italian Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and many other magazines. In addition, also shoots advertising work for Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Levi’s, McDonald’s, Netflix, Ralph Lauren, Ray-Ban and many more big names.
Olivia Colman
Actress Selma Blair was one of the first Seliger’subjects. That night was also Blair’s first public appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS,” Selma recently wrote on her Instagram. “But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”
Selma Blair
Melissa Mccarthy and Ben Falcone
Tiffany Haddish
Constance Wu
Alfonso Cuarón
Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Tina Fey
Lupita Nyong’o
Regina King
Elizabeth Banks
Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak
Shonda Rhimes
Jon Hamm
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara
Tracee Ellis Ross
