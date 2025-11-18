50 Hilariously Blessed Pics That Prove That Cats Are Godsent

Despite being an internet-mainstay for really as long as we have been online, the truth is that one can never have enough pictures of cats. Since our feline friends tend to live in our homes, it’s no surprise that they sometimes end up getting into our stuff.

We’ve gathered hilarious pics of cats that might look a little bit “religious,” We also got in touch with feline behaviorist Lucy Hoile to learn more about why our furry friends act the way they do. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.
More info: Lucyhoile.co.uk

#1 Guys, We Can Stop Waiting For Jesus To Return. There’s A Cat On His Lap. It’s Going To Be A While

Image source: aaavril

#2 There’s No Room At The Inn

Image source: Processtour

#3 We Always Knew This Day Would Come

Image source: imgur.com

#4 His Holiness, Pope Furrball The XI

Image source: hdofu

#5 All Hail To The Light

Image source: icant-chooseone

#6 The Way The Light Hits My Friend’s Cat Makes Her Look Like The Chosen One

Image source: harleyeaston

#7 I Don’t Recall Baby Jesus Having Fur

Image source: xxshadowraidxx

#8 The Ritual Is Nearly Complete

Image source: imgur.com

#9 Ringing The Bells Of Saint Meowthew

Image source: reddit.com

#10 I Found Our New Church

Image source: SakibKhanBubli

#11 A Colony Cat From One Of My School’s Feeding Stations Thinks He’s Baby Jesus

Image source: livimae

#12 He Has Risen

Image source: paulwillis888

#13 Prayers Of A Cat

Image source: Slow-moving-sloth

#14 “Make Sure You Tell Everyone That Feeding Their Cats Lots Of Treaties And Fishies Practically Guarantees A Spot In Heaven”

Image source: theadventboston.org

#15 My Cat Looks Like A Catholic Saint Portrait Here

Image source: Brittymigs

#16 When The Creator Reaches Down From On High

Image source: moose_on_the_roof

#17 Our Lord And Saviour

Image source: _PM_Me_Cute_Cats_

#18 The Holy One Has Descended, Prepare Yourself

Image source: NobodyInfinite2895

#19 This Cat Always Goes To Masses And Sits In The Best Places, Including On People’s Laps. Here, He Decided That He Should Sleep In The Offering Basket

Image source: Paróquia São Sebastião – Atibaia/SP

#20 Oh Heavenly Amazon Box I Pray To Thee For Thy Red Dot

Image source: catonbuckfast

#21 Cute Religious Cat

Image source: ABookCastle

#22 The Jesus In Our Crib Is A Bit Fat, Furry And Pointy-Eared. But Undeniably Cute

Image source: themusicalduck

#23 Every Church Should Have Its Own Cat

Image source: Baezantium

#24 The Creation Of Man

Image source: Vaderchad

#25 Come, My Son, To The Promised Land

Image source: reddit.com

#26 What Did I Just Walk In On?

Image source: Jbeez4117

#27 My Cat Looks Like A Religious Figure And The Foster Kittens Look Like Her Disciples In This Picture

Image source: WhoTheHellisJeff

#28 Meet Hodge, The Resident Verger Of Southwark Cathedral, London

Image source: white1984

#29 Gather My Congregants, Witness This Miracle Before You

Image source: TranslatedCats

#30 Let Us Pray

Image source: Crazy_Squid_420

#31 I Can’t Believe Our Campus Cat Kicked Out Baby Jesus 

Image source: lanwangjis

#32 His Holy Roly Polynes

Image source: reddit.com

#33 My Friend’s Cat When He Wants A Pet. Amen

Image source: ElegationVain

#34 She Has Been Blessed By The Cat

Image source: GneissDude

#35 My Cat Always Swipes His Paws In The Air When He Wants Attention. Took The Picture At The Perfect Time. Amen

Image source: SirSolox

#36 Purraise Cat Jesus

Image source: Meowiano

#37 Tithing Kitty Is Sick Of Your Freeloading Nonsense So Put Some Money In The Damn Box

Image source: igneousink

#38 The Enlightened One

Image source: DarkDrakeDrakus

#39 Chip Has Been A Very Naughty Boy Lately, But Today He Found Jesus And Is Ready To Change His Ways… Maybe

Image source: Black-Jack-Kehoe

#40 Fan Turned Cat Into Saint Cat

Image source: please-n0

#41 Found My Cat Sleeping On A Bible Pillow

Image source: Proof-Exchange-4003

#42 Find The Cat

Image source: amanda_aiden

#43 Cursed. Should I Be Worried?

Image source: Floaff

#44 “I Will Now Play An Organ Version Of Crazy Train. Enjoy”

Image source: igneousink

#45 While We Were Cleaning, Smeagol Decided To Become God Of The Living Room. I Think He Wants Offerings

Image source: MolotovHammr

#46 Holier Than Meow

Image source: Walangbarya

#47 My Sister’s Cat Worshipping Some Kind Of Cat God

Image source: Murdoc2D96

#48 If I Fits, I Sits. Christmas Edition

Image source: wilderiappeared

#49 Always Purray To Cat Jesus

Image source: jeric_C137

#50 Jesus Take The Kitty

Image source: x0mystic

#51 Chose Your Treats Wisely, For You Will Be Judged By Ceiling Cat

#52 Praying For You

