50 Hilariously Blessed Pics That Prove That Cats Are Godsent

Despite being an internet-mainstay for really as long as we have been online, the truth is that one can never have enough pictures of cats. Since our feline friends tend to live in our homes, it’s no surprise that they sometimes end up getting into our stuff.
We’ve gathered hilarious pics of cats that might look a little bit “religious,” We also got in touch with feline behaviorist Lucy Hoile to learn more about why our furry friends act the way they do. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.
More info: Lucyhoile.co.uk
#1 Guys, We Can Stop Waiting For Jesus To Return. There’s A Cat On His Lap. It’s Going To Be A While
Image source: aaavril
#2 There’s No Room At The Inn
Image source: Processtour
#3 We Always Knew This Day Would Come
Image source: imgur.com
#4 His Holiness, Pope Furrball The XI
Image source: hdofu
#5 All Hail To The Light
Image source: icant-chooseone
#6 The Way The Light Hits My Friend’s Cat Makes Her Look Like The Chosen One
Image source: harleyeaston
#7 I Don’t Recall Baby Jesus Having Fur
Image source: xxshadowraidxx
#8 The Ritual Is Nearly Complete
Image source: imgur.com
#9 Ringing The Bells Of Saint Meowthew
Image source: reddit.com
#10 I Found Our New Church
Image source: SakibKhanBubli
#11 A Colony Cat From One Of My School’s Feeding Stations Thinks He’s Baby Jesus
Image source: livimae
#12 He Has Risen
Image source: paulwillis888
#13 Prayers Of A Cat
Image source: Slow-moving-sloth
#14 “Make Sure You Tell Everyone That Feeding Their Cats Lots Of Treaties And Fishies Practically Guarantees A Spot In Heaven”
Image source: theadventboston.org
#15 My Cat Looks Like A Catholic Saint Portrait Here
Image source: Brittymigs
#16 When The Creator Reaches Down From On High
Image source: moose_on_the_roof
#17 Our Lord And Saviour
Image source: _PM_Me_Cute_Cats_
#18 The Holy One Has Descended, Prepare Yourself
Image source: NobodyInfinite2895
#19 This Cat Always Goes To Masses And Sits In The Best Places, Including On People’s Laps. Here, He Decided That He Should Sleep In The Offering Basket
Image source: Paróquia São Sebastião – Atibaia/SP
#20 Oh Heavenly Amazon Box I Pray To Thee For Thy Red Dot
Image source: catonbuckfast
#21 Cute Religious Cat
Image source: ABookCastle
#22 The Jesus In Our Crib Is A Bit Fat, Furry And Pointy-Eared. But Undeniably Cute
Image source: themusicalduck
#23 Every Church Should Have Its Own Cat
Image source: Baezantium
#24 The Creation Of Man
Image source: Vaderchad
#25 Come, My Son, To The Promised Land
Image source: reddit.com
#26 What Did I Just Walk In On?
Image source: Jbeez4117
#27 My Cat Looks Like A Religious Figure And The Foster Kittens Look Like Her Disciples In This Picture
Image source: WhoTheHellisJeff
#28 Meet Hodge, The Resident Verger Of Southwark Cathedral, London
Image source: white1984
#29 Gather My Congregants, Witness This Miracle Before You
Image source: TranslatedCats
#30 Let Us Pray
Image source: Crazy_Squid_420
#31 I Can’t Believe Our Campus Cat Kicked Out Baby Jesus
Image source: lanwangjis
#32 His Holy Roly Polynes
Image source: reddit.com
#33 My Friend’s Cat When He Wants A Pet. Amen
Image source: ElegationVain
#34 She Has Been Blessed By The Cat
Image source: GneissDude
#35 My Cat Always Swipes His Paws In The Air When He Wants Attention. Took The Picture At The Perfect Time. Amen
Image source: SirSolox
#36 Purraise Cat Jesus
Image source: Meowiano
#37 Tithing Kitty Is Sick Of Your Freeloading Nonsense So Put Some Money In The Damn Box
Image source: igneousink
#38 The Enlightened One
Image source: DarkDrakeDrakus
#39 Chip Has Been A Very Naughty Boy Lately, But Today He Found Jesus And Is Ready To Change His Ways… Maybe
Image source: Black-Jack-Kehoe
#40 Fan Turned Cat Into Saint Cat
Image source: please-n0
#41 Found My Cat Sleeping On A Bible Pillow
Image source: Proof-Exchange-4003
#42 Find The Cat
Image source: amanda_aiden
#43 Cursed. Should I Be Worried?
Image source: Floaff
#44 “I Will Now Play An Organ Version Of Crazy Train. Enjoy”
Image source: igneousink
#45 While We Were Cleaning, Smeagol Decided To Become God Of The Living Room. I Think He Wants Offerings
Image source: MolotovHammr
#46 Holier Than Meow
Image source: Walangbarya
#47 My Sister’s Cat Worshipping Some Kind Of Cat God
Image source: Murdoc2D96
#48 If I Fits, I Sits. Christmas Edition
Image source: wilderiappeared
#49 Always Purray To Cat Jesus
Image source: jeric_C137
#50 Jesus Take The Kitty
Image source: x0mystic
#51 Chose Your Treats Wisely, For You Will Be Judged By Ceiling Cat
#52 Praying For You
Follow Us