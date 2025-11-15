Hey Pandas, Who Actually Grew Up In The 90s What Was It Like? (Closed)

How was it? Was it better than now? Would you ever go back there if you get a chance of living in that time again?
I was born in 88 and grew up in the nineties. My folks weren’t rich and I think with less technology it was a bit easier not needing expensive electronics to fit in or do my work. I didn’t need a computer until I entered University in 2006. I do like the fact that cellphones are popular now which makes communication easier. I remember having to find a payphone to call my dad or being stranded and not knowing how to contact anyone. I also prefer now is how easy you can access information. If I had YouTube back then I wouldn’t need extra classes. Lol. Other than those it was pretty cool. You experienced having a black and white television to color, land lines to cellphones and the development of so much new technology. One day you’re in the arcade playing street fighter, the next day you’re playing it at home. I was an only child with strict parents and the 90s was still enjoyable.
For me to say it was better….I didn’t have to worry about bills etc. back then so it was better but I’m guessing it wasn’t so great for my parents, everything is simpler when you’re a kid.
If I had a chance to live in that era again…Our island has a lot of crime now compared to back then, things were much cheaper then also. I wouldn’t mind going back but I don’t think I’d stay. I’d like to visit and reminisce and smile at the joys of my childhood and see how things have changed but I think that’ll just be for a period of time.
Sorry it’s so long.
Born in 1984. Kids actually played outside and neighborhood pickup games were more the norm than organized sports. Now everything is scheduled and organized.
Also, no rewinding tv shows unless you’d recorded it on a vhs (video tape). We didn’t get our first vcr (precursor to DVD player) until I was 7.
Waaay less photos. My parents had a film camera and they *only* took pictures at special occasions and even then they only took 1-2 pictures. Film and developing film was expensive and you didn’t actually know what the pictures would look like until you picked them up from the store 2-5 days later. And it was nearly impossible to take a selfie with the bulky cameras 😆
The biggest difference between then and now is information was not nearly as accessible as it is today… I remember waiting in line at school for my turn to use the”C” encyclopedia. My parents actually bought a “homework handbook” that supposedly covered every subject for 1st-8th grade because back then you couldn’t just Google an answer and if the library was closed, you were out of luck. Need poster board? Walmart closed at 8 and might even be closed on Sunday. Last-minute projects were doomed to fail. 🤣 Have a question? Your best bet was going to a reference librarian. And even then, they might not know how to find the answer, either. You had to accept just “not knowing.”
