Artists Reimagine Non-Human Cartoon Characters As Humans, And The Results Are Absolutely Awesome

The beauty of cartoon characters is that they can be whatever the cartoonist wants them to be. Animals are a favorite among popular characters, but there are also robots, cars, food, even sponges. The possibilities are endless! But what happens if we want to re-imagine these cartoon characters as humans?
Compiled in a list by Bored Panda, we have found some of the famous characters from cartoons re-imagined as people. There is something quite wonderful about these cool drawings. As you see these well-known cartoons in real life, it gives you a more relatable view of their unique personalities. Scroll down below to check them out for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite cute drawings!
#1 Penguins Of Madagascar
Image source: Hallpen
#2 Judy And Nick
Image source: chacckco
#3 Duchess And Thomas O’Malley
Image source: s0alaina
#4 Mickey And Minnie
Image source: chacckco
#5 Nick And Judy
Image source: sakimichan
#6 Timon And Pumbaa
Image source: nandomendonssa
#7 The Hyenas
Image source: Pugletz
#8 Lady And The Tramp
Image source: s0alaina
#9 Scar From The Lion King
Image source: sakimi.chan
#10 Humanized Louis
Image source: MarcellSalek-26
#11 Wall-E And Eve Humanization
Image source: naninna
#12 Olaf
Image source: Cioccolatodorima
#13 Finding Nemo
Image source: Darey-Dawn
#14 Bagheera And Baloo
Image source: s0alaina
#15 Human Perry
Image source: Fuwa2-Kyara
#16 Mayor Leodore Lionheart And Bell Wether
Image source: yokoney
#17 Rainbow Dash From My Little Pony
Image source: sakimichan
#18 Tuffy Mouse From Tom And Jerry
Image source: rinbt77
#19 Looney Tunes Characters Humanized
Image source: MarcellSalek-26
#20 Gumball And Darwin
Image source: smokeplanet
#21 Simba, Scar And Kovu
#22 Mittens And Bolt
Image source: s0alaina
#23 Bb-8
Image source: nakanoart
#24 Lola Bunny
Image source: sakimichan
#25 Totoro
Image source: sobbing-jester
#26 Calvin And Hobbes
Image source: shannonott
#27 Simba
Image source: sakimichan
#28 Chip ‘N’ Dale Humanized
Image source: CatMoore
#29 Donald And Daisy
Image source: chacckco
#30 The Animaniacs
Image source: thweatted
#31 Disney Horses
Image source: s0alaina
#32 Sonic The Hedgehog
Image source: mazjojo
#33 Bugs Bunny
Image source: sakimichan
#34 Pikachu
Image source: emmitz
#35 Dory And Marlin
Image source: Super-Cute
#36 Pinky And The Brain
Image source: WonderDookie
#37 Dodger, Oliver, And Rita
Image source: s0alaina
#38 Melman From Madagascar
Image source: CrazyTom
#39 Winnie The Pooh Humanized
Image source: MarcellSalek-26
#40 Pinkie Pie From My Little Pony
Image source: Naschi
#41 Woody Woodpecker
Image source: di-voice
#42 Toothless
Image source: braincompass
#43 Chipmunks
Image source: lazytime7
#44 Garfield
Image source: VampireMeerkat
#45 Apple Bloom
Image source: Maaronn
#46 Cars
Image source: JayofArtistika
#47 Minnie Mouse
Image source: Blueberries-in-July
#48 Charizard
Image source: tamtamdi
#49 Pepe Le Pew And Penelope Pussycat
Image source: trendylina1994
#50 Minions Humanization
Image source: naninna
#51 Smurf Gutsy
Image source: DaxterPassotax
#52 Mickey Mouse
#53 Spongebob Squarepants
Image source: xiaozuoart
#54 Kung Fu Panda
Image source: Lance
#55 Jake The Dog
Image source: elleinead
#56 Daffy Duck
Image source: sakimichan
#57 Spongebob And Patrick
Image source: yuni
#58 Donald Duck
Image source: VPizarro626
