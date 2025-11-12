Artists Reimagine Non-Human Cartoon Characters As Humans, And The Results Are Absolutely Awesome

by

The beauty of cartoon characters is that they can be whatever the cartoonist wants them to be. Animals are a favorite among popular characters, but there are also robots, cars, food, even sponges. The possibilities are endless! But what happens if we want to re-imagine these cartoon characters as humans?

Compiled in a list by Bored Panda, we have found some of the famous characters from cartoons re-imagined as people. There is something quite wonderful about these cool drawings. As you see these well-known cartoons in real life, it gives you a more relatable view of their unique personalities. Scroll down below to check them out for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite cute drawings!

#1 Penguins Of Madagascar

Artists Reimagine Non-Human Cartoon Characters As Humans, And The Results Are Absolutely Awesome

Image source: Hallpen

#2 Judy And Nick

#2 Judy And Nick

Image source: chacckco

#3 Duchess And Thomas O’Malley

#3 Duchess And Thomas O'Malley

Image source: s0alaina

#4 Mickey And Minnie

#4 Mickey And Minnie

Image source: chacckco

#5 Nick And Judy

#5 Nick And Judy

Image source: sakimichan

#6 Timon And Pumbaa

#6 Timon And Pumbaa

Image source: nandomendonssa

#7 The Hyenas

#7 The Hyenas

Image source: Pugletz

#8 Lady And The Tramp

#8 Lady And The Tramp

Image source: s0alaina

#9 Scar From The Lion King

#9 Scar From The Lion King

Image source: sakimi.chan

#10 Humanized Louis

#10 Humanized Louis

Image source: MarcellSalek-26

#11 Wall-E And Eve Humanization

#11 Wall-E And Eve Humanization

Image source: naninna

#12 Olaf

#12 Olaf

Image source: Cioccolatodorima

#13 Finding Nemo

#13 Finding Nemo

Image source: Darey-Dawn

#14 Bagheera And Baloo

#14 Bagheera And Baloo

Image source: s0alaina

#15 Human Perry

#15 Human Perry

Image source: Fuwa2-Kyara

#16 Mayor Leodore Lionheart And Bell Wether

#16 Mayor Leodore Lionheart And Bell Wether

Image source: yokoney

#17 Rainbow Dash From My Little Pony

#17 Rainbow Dash From My Little Pony

Image source: sakimichan

#18 Tuffy Mouse From Tom And Jerry

#18 Tuffy Mouse From Tom And Jerry

Image source: rinbt77

#19 Looney Tunes Characters Humanized

#19 Looney Tunes Characters Humanized

Image source: MarcellSalek-26

#20 Gumball And Darwin

#20 Gumball And Darwin

Image source: smokeplanet

#21 Simba, Scar And Kovu

#21 Simba, Scar And Kovu

Image source: Xibira, Xibira

#22 Mittens And Bolt

#22 Mittens And Bolt

Image source: s0alaina

#23 Bb-8

#23 Bb-8

Image source: nakanoart

#24 Lola Bunny

#24 Lola Bunny

Image source: sakimichan

#25 Totoro

#25 Totoro

Image source: sobbing-jester

#26 Calvin And Hobbes

#26 Calvin And Hobbes

Image source: shannonott

#27 Simba

#27 Simba

Image source: sakimichan

#28 Chip ‘N’ Dale Humanized

#28 Chip 'N' Dale Humanized

Image source: CatMoore

#29 Donald And Daisy

#29 Donald And Daisy

Image source: chacckco

#30 The Animaniacs

#30 The Animaniacs

Image source: thweatted

#31 Disney Horses

#31 Disney Horses

Image source: s0alaina

#32 Sonic The Hedgehog

#32 Sonic The Hedgehog

Image source: mazjojo

#33 Bugs Bunny

#33 Bugs Bunny

Image source: sakimichan

#34 Pikachu

#34 Pikachu

Image source: emmitz

#35 Dory And Marlin

#35 Dory And Marlin

Image source: Super-Cute

#36 Pinky And The Brain

#36 Pinky And The Brain

Image source: WonderDookie

#37 Dodger, Oliver, And Rita

#37 Dodger, Oliver, And Rita

Image source: s0alaina

#38 Melman From Madagascar

#38 Melman From Madagascar

Image source: CrazyTom

#39 Winnie The Pooh Humanized

#39 Winnie The Pooh Humanized

Image source: MarcellSalek-26

#40 Pinkie Pie From My Little Pony

#40 Pinkie Pie From My Little Pony

Image source: Naschi

#41 Woody Woodpecker

#41 Woody Woodpecker

Image source: di-voice

#42 Toothless

#42 Toothless

Image source: braincompass

#43 Chipmunks

#43 Chipmunks

Image source: lazytime7

#44 Garfield

#44 Garfield

Image source: VampireMeerkat

#45 Apple Bloom

#45 Apple Bloom

Image source: Maaronn

#46 Cars

#46 Cars

Image source: JayofArtistika

#47 Minnie Mouse

#47 Minnie Mouse

Image source: Blueberries-in-July

#48 Charizard

#48 Charizard

Image source: tamtamdi

#49 Pepe Le Pew And Penelope Pussycat

#49 Pepe Le Pew And Penelope Pussycat

Image source: trendylina1994

#50 Minions Humanization

#50 Minions Humanization

Image source: naninna

#51 Smurf Gutsy

#51 Smurf Gutsy

Image source: DaxterPassotax

#52 Mickey Mouse

Artists Reimagine Non-Human Cartoon Characters As Humans, And The Results Are Absolutely Awesome

#53 Spongebob Squarepants

#53 Spongebob Squarepants

Image source: xiaozuoart

#54 Kung Fu Panda

#54 Kung Fu Panda

Image source: Lance

#55 Jake The Dog

#55 Jake The Dog

Image source: elleinead

#56 Daffy Duck

#56 Daffy Duck

Image source: sakimichan

#57 Spongebob And Patrick

#57 Spongebob And Patrick

Image source: yuni

#58 Donald Duck

#58 Donald Duck

Image source: VPizarro626

