The Louvre Just Made Its Entire Art Collection Accessible On Its Website For Free, And Here Are 30 Of The Most Impressive Artworks

There is no need to remind us of what we miss about life before the coronavirus spread through the world. But still, we adapted: a lot of people are working from their homes, children go to online school, when we miss our friends and want to see their faces, we get on a video call. The world has gotten used to doing everything through a screen. Including visiting museums!
So many pieces of art and history are now collecting dust, sitting in the dark behind closed doors. But they don’t fulfill their purpose if they are not seen. That is why a lot of museums have updated their websites and made their collections available online. Including The Louvre, which recently announced that they are opening their online data base to the public. And now more than 482,000 works of art are available to anyone to look at any time from the comfort of their home for free.
More info: The Louvre Museum
#1 The Interesting Student By Gérard, Marguerite (Around 1786)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#2 Monna Lisa By Leonardo Da Vinci (1503 – 1518)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#3 Fossin Cup (And Its Cover Rfml.oa.2020.13.1.2) By Morel, Jean-Valentin; Fossin, Jean-Baptiste; Fossin, Jules (1843)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#4 Mummiform Funeral Servant With Hidden Hands, End Of The 12th Dynasty; Nymaâtrê Amenemhat III; Early 13th Dynasty (Attribution According To Style) (-1862 – -1757)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#5 Akhem Bird Figurine; Statue Of Ptah-Sokar-Osiris, Basse Epoque (Attribution According To Style) (-664 – -332)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#6 Dais De Charles VII: Two Angels Holding A Crown By Jacob De Littemont (1425 – 1450)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#7 Lion Known As “De Monzon”; Fountain Mouth, 12th Century; 13th Century, Spain
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#8 Statue, Basse Epoque (After Style) (-664 – -332)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#9 Presumed Portrait Of The Artist Presenting That Of A Soldier By Le Brun, Charles (1640 – 1660)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#10 3 Row Necklace; Spherical Pearl; Fusiform Pearl; Club Pearl, End Of The 18th Dynasty; New Kingdom (Attribution According To Style) (-1550 – -1069)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#11 Pendant, Unknown
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#12 Portrait Of Fath Ali Shah By Mihr Ali Painter (1800 – 1806)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#13 Plate: Emperor Vitellius On Horseback By Limosin, Jean Emailleur, (Around 1620)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#14 Hyacinthe Collin De Vermont, Painter By Roslin, Alexandre (1753)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#15 Interview Of Napoleon I And Queen Louise Of Prussia In Tilsitt, July 6, 1807 By Berthon, René Théodore (1810)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#16 Polygonal Pearl, Roman Period (-30 – 395), Middle East
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#17 Figurine, XXXth Dynasty; Low Period (Attribution According To Style) (-664 – -332)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#18 Basket; Basket Cover (The Cover May Not Belong To The Basket)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#19 Hanging, Byzantine Period (Attribution According To Style) (395 – 641), Egypt
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#20 Weaving Exercise, Byzantine Period (395 – 641)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#21 Portrait Of The Artist And His Brother Achilles By Devéria, Eugène (1836)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#22 Mummiform Funeral Servant, New Empire (Attribution According To Style) (-1550 – -1069)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#23 Textile Decor, Byzantine Period (Attribution According To Style) (395 – 641), East Bank Of Middle Egypt
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#24 Shawl; Hanging, Byzantine Period (Attribution According To Style) (395 – 641)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#25 Rectangular Chest; Zippered Lid Cabinet, Hatchepsout; Thutmosis III (Excavation Context) (-1479 – -1425)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#26 Rectangular Chest; Zippered Lid Cabinet, Noubkaourê Amenemhat II (Inscription/Dedication/Signature) (-1901 – -1866)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#27 Reception Of The Duke Of Anjou By The Patriarch Of Venice At San Nicola Di Lido, July 18, 1564 By Michieli, Andrea (1564 – 1600)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#28 Textile Decor, Byzantine Period (Attribution According To Style) (395 – 641), Egypt
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#29 Chest, Byzantine Period (395 – 641)
Image source: The Louvre Museum
#30 Textile Decor, Byzantine Period (Attribution According To Style) (395 – 641), Egypt
Image source: The Louvre Museum
