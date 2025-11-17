I Captured Concerning Conditions Of What It’s Like To Work In The Industrial Field

by

I want to work in the industrial sector and show its challenging aspects. Noise, dust clouds, and an unhygienic environment. For some, this is inevitable, but others are happy to be a part of it. Even though working hours are limited to 8 hours, it seems like a miracle to be able to earn money under difficult conditions.

Your lungs will explode with happiness

Not to mention environmental and nature pollution. But don’t worry, there is no Green Peace member here

Turkey/Tekirdağ.

It might seem like a photogenic thing. Already so

If you want to drink something hot, I can offer you a glass of Turkish tea by pushing the limits of hygiene

This is me. Sometimes I get rid of the middle world chaos and send photos to Lucifer

If a fire breaks out, do not panic!

I listen to the sounds made by huge machines. And who doesn’t love the sound of a machine? Your eardrums will rejoice

