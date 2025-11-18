My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

I revisited my childhood home with the goal of shedding light on the surroundings that shaped my adolescence. Over the course of three years, I meticulously captured a series of photographs that reflect the complexities of my personal history, while also exploring the broader themes of childhood and the role that the environment plays in shaping our experiences.

More info: josephsradford.com

#1

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#2

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#3

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#4

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#5

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#6

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#7

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#8

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#9

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#10

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#11

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#12

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#13

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#14

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#15

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#16

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#17

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#18

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#19

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#20

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#21

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#22

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#23

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#24

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

#25

My Childhood Home I Captured Through Long Exposures (25 Pics)

