My Boyfriend Asked Me To Paint With His Coffee, Here Is The Result (8 Pics)

My boyfriend who absolutely loves coffee asked me to make him a painting using only coffee. So I made an espresso and painted these animals and plants inspired artworks!
Being used to watercolor, coffee was much more difficult to work with. It takes multiple hours for a layer to dry, and it requires a lot of layers to get a darker color, so one painting took multiple days.
It was however a nice medium to experiment with and the paintings have a delicious smell afterwards.
I’m grateful that my boyfriend encouraged me to try out a new way of painting!
More info: ko-fi.com | Etsy | Instagram | Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
