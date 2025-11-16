My Boyfriend Asked Me To Paint With His Coffee, Here Is The Result (8 Pics)

by

My boyfriend who absolutely loves coffee asked me to make him a painting using only coffee. So I made an espresso and painted these animals and plants inspired artworks!

Being used to watercolor, coffee was much more difficult to work with. It takes multiple hours for a layer to dry, and it requires a lot of layers to get a darker color, so one painting took multiple days.

It was however a nice medium to experiment with and the paintings have a delicious smell afterwards.

I’m grateful that my boyfriend encouraged me to try out a new way of painting!

More info: ko-fi.com | Etsy | Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

