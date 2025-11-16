39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

It’s no big secret that nature does wonders for our physical and mental wellness – however, the majority will agree that we’re guilty of underappreciating it. 

We often forget that we live in a fast-paced environment and that ongoing stress can leave you feeling hopeless and, quite frankly, exhausted. 

Getting some outdoor time will promise you a great mood, heaps of positive emotions, and, of course, a much-needed breath of fresh air. Yet strolling around your nearby park doesn’t always sound appealing, so since it’s fall time, perhaps you could take a cue from these folks and do some mushroom picking?

For the love of fungi: hunting, foraging, cultivation, images, research, questions & general discussion” – this online community dedicates its postings to all things mushroom. It was created in March 2020 and, ever since then, has been blessing interested parties with a collection of rare finds and stimulating discussions. The group currently has over 472k members, and today, we’ve decided to gather a couple of its best posts!

More info: Reddit

#1 “In Zambia, One Mushroom Feeds A Family For Days. This Is Termitomyces Titanicus. Also Found In West Africa, The Largest Edible Fungus In The World”

Image source: aphricanguy

#2 Beautiful Fungi In My Own Back Yard

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: plip420hi

#3 High On Mushrooms. Thought You’d Enjoy It

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: reddit.com

#4 The Gift Of Autumn

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: RobPesto

#5 A Heroic Lift

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: pinedads

#6 My Favourite Find From Last Fall

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: Spiderjello

#7 Found On Walk!

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: karmicdivine

#8 Finally Decided To Break In One Of My Foraging Baskets I Made Over The Winter

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: brachiomyback

#9 Lactarius Rubidius Growing Out Of Fox Skull

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: Ghost25

#10 Took My 77 Year Old Neighbor Chanterelle Hunting. It Was The First Time In 4years He Could Go, Due To Back And Neck Surgeries. He Told Us Where To Park, We Went Out And Picked For Him, And Found 17lbs. He Was So Happy To Get Back Out There With Some Help!

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: nuuue

#11 A Massive Boletus Edulis (King Bolete) On The Oregon Coast

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: chi-black-ian4

#12 I Saw God Today And She’s A Mushroom

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: Happykayak

#13 My Uncle Found A Big Puffball Mushroom

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: SashaShelest

#14 Camouflage Helped Me Sneak Up On It

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: cg_9000

#15 Jelly Ear , My First Time Finding One !! 😊

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: Earthchildpentwyn4

#16 Found Some Chicken

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: juicyfinger

#17 Found These Pinecone Fellas While On A Walk!

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: sideswipecrackpipe

#18 Indigo Milk Caps! I Screamed

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: fleuravore

#19 I Found These Tiny Guys In Some Mulch This Morning. Google Lens Is Not Helping Me Identify

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: LadyDeadpool89

#20 Amazing Mushroom I Saw While Hiking Last Week. Identified For Me As A Shoehorn Oyster

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: itmightbehere

#21 Found Mushrooms In The Desert Of Wadi Rum – Jordan

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: shamaly

#22 Another Shot From Fairy Forest!

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: R4v_

#23 Giant Reshi !

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: PhillyFarmerDave

#24 My Daughter Loves Mushroom Hunting And Found These Tiny Ones On An Acorn Cap

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: TuxedoFloorca

#25 Unrelenting Rain In Colorado- Total Frenzy On The Forest Floor. I Can’t Stop Smiling!

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Lions Mane Found On My Parents Property. Any Reason Not To Eat It?

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: breezy88

#27 Not As Impressive As France, But I’m Super Happy With Yesterday’s 5 Lb Find From California!

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: VeraWorksStudio

#28 Found The Biggest Mushroom I’ve Seen In My Life!

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: Lazarus96000

#29 I’m 99% Sure It’s Safe And Delicious, But Can You Beautiful People Please Confirm

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: nvr_fd_away

#30 First Time Mushroom Hunting And We Found Some Chicken Of The Woods!

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: mr_Tsavs

#31 My Giant Puffball Find From Last Autumn – As It Was So Ridiculously Huge I Then Decided To Take Some Fun Pics With It

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: Tillskaya

#32 Absolute Bolete Unit

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: ssigea

#33 Mt Hood. October 11th

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: createandconfuse

#34 Massive Bolete

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: GreasyTony68

#35 My Wife Stopped Us On A Steep, Bumpy Road To Snag This One

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: Machaco

#36 Fire Morels Haul From This Weekend And A Few Blondes, British Columbia

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: Jereterra

#37 Happy To Have Stumbled Across This On A Recent Hike

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: SajoSings

#38 A Tree Full Of Chickens! 🐓🍄

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: moss_goblins

#39 Huge Puffball Found On The Side Of The Road. Had To Get A Picture With This Beauty

39 Times Mushroom Pickers Stumbled Upon The Weirdest Species And Shared Them Online

Image source: SirPancakeFace

