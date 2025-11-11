9-Year-Old Wedding Photographer That Brides Are Demanding

Meet Regina Wyllie – Scotland-based 9-year-old wedding photography master who is definitely going places. Ever since she was three years old and she tagged along with her father, professional photographer Kevin Wyllie (KSG Photography), to a mountain bike race, she has had a passion for taking cool photos. She simply dropped her toy camera and grabbed her dad’s Canon G9, and started shooting the bikes. From then on, Regina started asking questions and little by little learning how to compose the best photos.
Now the 9-year-old is fast on track, as she’s being requested personally by brides to be in accompanying her father in taking wedding pictures. But not only are wedding clients requesting the little girl – when she was seven years old, a photo she took at one of Kevin’s “trash the dress” shoots was picked up for a ThinkTank campaign. Not to mention when Kevin was asked to shoot a comedian for a local magazine, Regina tagged along and, of course, her beautiful pictures were picked over her father’s for the magazine!
The moral of the story? Don’t underestimate 9-year-olds.
More info: Regina’s Instagram | KSG Photography FB | ksgphotography.co.uk
Follow Us