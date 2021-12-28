If you are a fan of true crime, then you’re probably already familiar with Investigation Discovery (ID). Every time you think the network can’t possibly come up with any new show ideas, they do. ID has recently announced an upcoming show called Murder Under the Friday Night Lights which is set to premiere at 10 pm EST on January 4, 2022. The show will center around murders that involve high school football teams and/or players. The show will take viewers on a wild ride through tragic cases that have rocked communities to their cores. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Murder Under the Friday Night Lights.
1. Many Of The Crimes In The Show Are Not Well Known
Even if you spend a lot of time in the true crime world, there is a chance you haven’t heard of all of the cases that are going to be covered on Murder Under the Friday Night Lights. Many of the cases on the show haven’t gotten much coverage outside of their communities until now.
2. The Focuses On Small Towns
There are hundreds of small towns across the United States where high school football is the biggest thing going on in the community. Murder Under the Friday Night Lights covers cases in those kinds of towns and the show will visit places all over the country.
3. The Show Incorporates Archival Footage
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights will include real photographs and videos from the cases being discussed. This will allow viewers to get first-hand information as opposed to only relying on re-tellings. At the moment, it’s unclear if the show will also include reenactments.
4. The Show Doesn’t Have Any Social Media Accounts
Over the last several years, it has become increasingly popular for TV shows and movies to have their own social media accounts which allow people to have access to additional content and updates in between episodes and/or seasons. Unfortunately, however, Murder Under the Friday Night Lights doesn’t have social media accounts on any platforms. However, those who want to stay in the loop can follow the official Investigation Discovery Instagram profile.
5. Season 1 Will Be Relatively Short
If you’re the kind of person who loves it when shows have long seasons, I have some bad news for you. The first season of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights is only going to have six episodes. If the show ends up being a hit, there’s a good chance the network will decide to order more episodes in the future.
6. The Show Covers A Variety Of Cases
One of the most interesting things about Murder Under the Friday Night Lights is that it is going to cover all kinds of cases, victims, and culprits. From murders to disappearances, viewers will see a variety of different crimes many of which will be incredibly shocking.
7. You Don’t Have To Be A Football Fan To Be Interested In The Show
Even though Murder Under the Friday Night Lights centers around high school football teams, you don’t have to actually like football to enjoy the show. In fact, you don’t even really need to understand the sport. In most cases, the sport will simply be the backdrop of the crime. However, having a good understanding of how important football is to these small towns will give you might insight as to how the crimes impacted each community.
8. Some Of The Communities Featured In The Show Still Haven’t Recovered From The Crime
Sometimes all it takes is one shocking event to change the fabric of an entire community, and that’s what many of these crimes did. Even though some of them took place several years ago, the communities still have not recovered and many residents are unsure if they ever will.
9. The Show Is Produced By Lion Television US
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights is produced by a New York-based production company called Lion Television US. Although you may have never heard of Lion Television, there’s a very good chance you’ve heard of some of the other shows they’ve produced. Some of the company’s credits include Cash Cab, Citizen P.I., Diabolical, and Hometown Homicide.
10. The Show Interviews People Who Are Connected To The Crime
In addition to including archival footage and photography, Murder Under the Friday Night Lights also includes interviews from people in the community, some of whom are directly connected to the crime in one way or another. This will provide even more insight into the victims, the culprits, and the community as a whole.