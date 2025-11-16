Ms. Spine – We (Me As A Photographer And Simona As A Model) Created A World Of The Spine By Personifying It, In Order To Show The Individual Beauty Of Each Of Us (15 Pics)

What does the pain caused by the deformity of the spine mean? How does such a condition change your life?
Simona is a dancer who lives with a severe deformity of the spine, which in some respects offers her a land of advantages that she can explore from a motor point of view.
The spine is the resistant structure, at the same time flexible, which supports the head and the body keeps the trunk in an upright position allowing it to move through space. The spine is the motor of the body that supports it in its daily actions.
What would the spine look like if we personified it? What would it look like if it had feelings? What are the feelings of those who suffer from severe spinal deformity? What are the advantages? Are there advantages?
This series of photographs wants to capture the sculpted body, which refers to the asymmetrical size of the body, the asymmetries that render the individual beauty of each of us. In each image, we want to capture states of short immobilization, body fragmentation, gesture “silence”, ecstasy, communication, and communion. The sculpted body captures and retains the movement at a point wanting to speak, to express its opinion, to breathe, to rejoice, to relax, or to dance; following to release it and place it in another sculptural attitude.
