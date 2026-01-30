“What If Movie Characters Used Reddit?”: Identify 26 Popular Films By An AITA Description

Do you think your favorite movie characters would’ve acted differently if they asked for advice from strangers on the internet? Whether it would lead to better results is debatable, but it would definitely be wildly amusing. Let’s entertain this idea by imagining what movie characters would rant about on the internet!

In this quiz, you’ll read through 26 AITA subreddit-type posts written by popular movie characters, and your job will be to identify which movie they are from. See how well you can recognize the clues hidden in each post!

“What If Movie Characters Used Reddit?”: Identify 26 Popular Films By An AITA Description

Image credits: Carlos Misael Cruz López

