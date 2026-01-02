28 Real Questions From Top IQ Exams In The UK That Only A Few Can Solve – Prove You Can

by

The eleven-plus (11+) is more than just a test – it’s the gateway to grammar schools and selective secondary schools in England and Northern Ireland. Taken by some students in their final year of primary school, this exam challenges reasoning, math, and English skills, shaping the next step in a student’s academic journey.

Let’s see if you’ve got what it takes…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

28 Real Questions From Top IQ Exams In The UK That Only A Few Can Solve &#8211; Prove You Can

Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
1899 is Netflix's latest mystery show
1899: Why You Should Watch
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2022
“Classic HR Memes”: 30 Painfully Hilarious Posts
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania Open Up About ‘RHONJ’ Hiatus
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2025
“Stupidest Ending I’ve Seen”: Stranger Things Ends After 10 Years And Fans Have A Lot To Say (Spoilers Ahead)
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2026
50 Social Media Posts That May Resonate With People Who Are Fluent In Sarcasm
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Awkward Moment Of Your Life? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025