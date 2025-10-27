81 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them

Good idea, poor execution is a very common, human problem. However, sometimes the idea is so bad that no level of execution could have saved it. Badly decorated cakes still get eaten, horrible artwork gets stuffed in some closet, but tattoos are, almost, forever.

So we’ve gathered some of the worst, most cringe-worthy tattoo fails from across the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some intense, second-hand embarrassment, upvote the most unhinged ones and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

#1 No Ragrets On This One

Image source: Sublime-

#2 Someone I Graduated With Got This Today

Image source: reddit.com

#3 My Uncle’s New Tattoo. Christmas Will Be Awkward This Year

Image source: InfidelCB

#4 Could This Be A Lion?

Image source: samuelhunt

#5 Okay, Buddy

Original Instagram post description: “For those of you who think I think I spelt my tattoo wrong I didn’t I wanted to spell it wrong because the real meaning of veni vidi vici is “I came, I saw, I conquered” and I don’t feel like I have achieved the last two, once I do them I will get my tattoo spelled the right way.”

Image source: paperrchain

#6 Avocado Baby

Image source: mockitt

#7 Wish I Could Fly Away After Seeing It

Image source: facebook.com

#8 Don’t People Know These Things Are Permanent?

Image source: RhoosterDiesel

#9 Posted By A Friend

Image source: anon56789111

#10 “Neo Psycho Ignorant Oldschool Traditional Acid Tiger”

Image source: trashtodd

#11 A Poor Drunken Choice

Image source: SaggyBeaver

#12 This “Artist’s” Work Comes Across My Feed Daily, Quite The Treasure Trove

Image source: unicorn_for_lunch

#13 Looks Like They Did It Left Handed

Image source: facebook.com

#14 My Roommate Got Mad When I Laughed, Am I In The Wrong?

Image source: Trailer_Trash94

#15 Where Are His Feet?

Image source: Sylvi2021

#16 Ting Miracles

Image source: MindlessJamiroca

#17 Originally Thought The “Talons” Were Fidget Spinners

Image source: arwynn

#18 A Buddy Of Mine Has A Friend Who Gave Himself This In 8th Grade

Image source: shad0w2323

#19 Are You Ready For Some Football?

Image source: texanwill

#20 Where Words Fail, Music Speaks

Image source: tatteredbanners

#21 You Just Yee’d Your Last Haw’ Partner

Image source: Anna Pauline San Souci

#22 Palm Void

Image source: Macfarlane Kent

#23 This Is Just Perfect

Image source: Timothy Hammett

#24 Hammershark

I got this for £70 by an apprentice who’s mentor claimed he was doing good now and his other work looked okay. It took 50 MINUTES and line work.

Image source: facebook.com

#25 A Girl I Went To High School With Has This On Her Upper Thigh

Image source: jennnnner

#26 Nothing Else Mattress

Image source: reddit.com

#27 This “Dragon” Came From A Shop That Charges $150/Hr

Image source: FemmeDeLoria

#28 The Incredible Hulk. His Face Gets Me Every Time

Image source: mxdj

#29 Traded A Guitar For This Masterpiece When I Was Around 18

Image source: ringsofbravo

#30 Batman Cat That I Got Last Year

Image source: bubbletrico

#31 Test Tattoo, Please Ignore

Image source: echo-the-crat

#32 I Wanted To Tattoo Myself The “WASD” Keys But I Stopped When I Realized I Misplaced The A

Image source: iBahnez

#33 Has No Special Meaning Or Anything. I Just Like Him

Image source: Erasmo Aguirre

#34 Team Kayden And Falyn Or Kfaayldyenn?

Image source: Sheri Clason

#35 Stitch Coverup?

Image source: Lexy Schultz

#36 Regrettable, To Say The Least

Image source: DecadentEx

#37 Scars Don’t Heal

Image source: Owdin

#38 Can’t Really Decipher What Is Going On With The Legs

Image source: Sophi Henderson

#39 7 Man Daisy Chain

Image source: Chelsea Jazzmine Sarrii Wilde

#40 Supposed To Be An Evil Ben Franklin

Image source: Eagles_Sixers_Phils

#41 My Friend’s New Tattoo. I Am Currently Arguing With Her Over The Usage Of The Letter D In “Supposed”

Image source: Rvnscrft

#42 Imagine Rolling Over In Bed And Having That Staring At You, Just Peeping Over The Covers At You

Image source: lupusmortuus

#43 At First I Thought “Why Is It Always Wolves?” But Then. Oh, Deer

Image source: MariaAna Yeoman

#44 I Was Very Manic As You Can See

Image source: Emily Saueressig

#45 Goofy Little Tattoo

Image source: Zoey Moniz

#46 Sid Haig Is Rolling In His Grave

Image source: Manolo Del Valle

#47 I Try Not To Be A Hater But This One Is Crazy

Image source: reddit.com

#48 ADHD

Image source:  jennibaker76

#49 How Can The Tattoo Inside The Tattoo Be Better Than The Tattoo Itself

Image source: Jingoringo

#50 Mer-Meh

Image source: CirrusUnicus

#51 Undead Mickey

Image source: El Nueve

#52 I Gave This Guy Change Outside A 7/11 Once

Image source: Caroline San

#53 Lady Gaga Looks A Little Different Here

Image source: rage.fatigue

#54 It’s Not Finished Yet, And I Fear The Finished Tattoo Is Going To Be Even Worse

Image source: reddit.com

#55 Family Friend Whipped This Out At Christmas

Image source: sliponvans

#56 This Florida Man’s Haircut

Image source: youdontknowimadog

#57 Is It Just The Angle Or Does She Have A Pinocchio Arm?

Image source: cellared

#58 Wait, What?

Image source: MrsPrendsen

#59 Looks Cute Until You Notice The Leg

Image source: Shauna Kirby

#60 How Do You Do, Fellow Emos?

Image source: neglectron

#61 It’s A Woman Holding An Infant In A Red Blanket, For Those Wondering

Image source: ChaosSauce89

#62 “What Angle Do You Want The Plane From?” “All Of Them”

Image source: MarkusAk

#63 Bad Tattoo My Coworker Has. He Wont Tell Me What It Is

Image source: Steif94

#64 Eye See U

Image source: shhphoenix

#65 Someone Skipped Biology Class

Image source: klosamaja

#66 Let Them

Image source: facebook.com

#67 If You Got No Sauce, Then You Lost

Image source: trashtodd

#68 Is This As Bad As I Think It Is?

Image source: BirthdayMaximum6043

#69 Got My Heart Broke, Got Drunk, And Woke Up With This

Image source: Sensitive_Mistake527

#70 I Have Received Mixed Opinions About This. What Do You Guys Think?

Image source: Joadow420

#71 “Oh No! Can You Remove That S?” “Say No More”

Image source: bobby2286

#72 4 Sessions In On This Piece So Far

Original caption: “Finally got a healed shot of this cowgirl piece 4 sessions in can’t wait to finish her!”

Image source: SweetxKiss

#73 Keep On Keepin On

Image source: kbillz18

#74 I’ve Just Lost My Uncle. My Cousin Just Sent Me A Tattoo She Got Of Her Dad. I Really Don’t Know How To Tell Her

Image source: CharlieManson67

#75 If You’re Gonna Get A Tattoo, At Least Do It Properly

Image source: Pandafour20

#76 Some Girl I Know Tattooed This. English Isn’t Her First Language As You Can See

Image source: tchelet_r

#77 A Guy I Went To High School With Has An Angel. With Cutoff Jean Shorts

Image source: Ellie_Dee

#78 Would You Believe This Is A Cover Up? Shades Are Covering An Exes Name That She Got After Dating For A Week

Image source: Verali013

#79 It’s Supposed To Be A Horse

Image source: facebook.com

#80 This Is The Stuff That Gets Carved Into Bathroom Walls In Horror Movies

Image source: facebook.com

#81 “Dot Work Seems Easy”

Image source: LuckyRavioli

