81 Tattoo Fails So Epic, Folks Just Had To Share Them

Good idea, poor execution is a very common, human problem. However, sometimes the idea is so bad that no level of execution could have saved it. Badly decorated cakes still get eaten, horrible artwork gets stuffed in some closet, but tattoos are, almost, forever.
So we’ve gathered some of the worst, most cringe-worthy tattoo fails from across the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare for some intense, second-hand embarrassment, upvote the most unhinged ones and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.
#1 No Ragrets On This One
#2 Someone I Graduated With Got This Today
#3 My Uncle’s New Tattoo. Christmas Will Be Awkward This Year
#4 Could This Be A Lion?
#5 Okay, Buddy
Original Instagram post description: “For those of you who think I think I spelt my tattoo wrong I didn’t I wanted to spell it wrong because the real meaning of veni vidi vici is “I came, I saw, I conquered” and I don’t feel like I have achieved the last two, once I do them I will get my tattoo spelled the right way.”
#6 Avocado Baby
#7 Wish I Could Fly Away After Seeing It
#8 Don’t People Know These Things Are Permanent?
#9 Posted By A Friend
#10 “Neo Psycho Ignorant Oldschool Traditional Acid Tiger”
#11 A Poor Drunken Choice
#12 This “Artist’s” Work Comes Across My Feed Daily, Quite The Treasure Trove
#13 Looks Like They Did It Left Handed
#14 My Roommate Got Mad When I Laughed, Am I In The Wrong?
#15 Where Are His Feet?
#16 Ting Miracles
#17 Originally Thought The “Talons” Were Fidget Spinners
#18 A Buddy Of Mine Has A Friend Who Gave Himself This In 8th Grade
#19 Are You Ready For Some Football?
#20 Where Words Fail, Music Speaks
#21 You Just Yee’d Your Last Haw’ Partner
#22 Palm Void
#23 This Is Just Perfect
#24 Hammershark
I got this for £70 by an apprentice who’s mentor claimed he was doing good now and his other work looked okay. It took 50 MINUTES and line work.
#25 A Girl I Went To High School With Has This On Her Upper Thigh
#26 Nothing Else Mattress
#27 This “Dragon” Came From A Shop That Charges $150/Hr
#28 The Incredible Hulk. His Face Gets Me Every Time
#29 Traded A Guitar For This Masterpiece When I Was Around 18
#30 Batman Cat That I Got Last Year
#31 Test Tattoo, Please Ignore
#32 I Wanted To Tattoo Myself The “WASD” Keys But I Stopped When I Realized I Misplaced The A
#33 Has No Special Meaning Or Anything. I Just Like Him
#34 Team Kayden And Falyn Or Kfaayldyenn?
#35 Stitch Coverup?
#36 Regrettable, To Say The Least
#37 Scars Don’t Heal
#38 Can’t Really Decipher What Is Going On With The Legs
#39 7 Man Daisy Chain
#40 Supposed To Be An Evil Ben Franklin
#41 My Friend’s New Tattoo. I Am Currently Arguing With Her Over The Usage Of The Letter D In “Supposed”
#42 Imagine Rolling Over In Bed And Having That Staring At You, Just Peeping Over The Covers At You
#43 At First I Thought “Why Is It Always Wolves?” But Then. Oh, Deer
#44 I Was Very Manic As You Can See
#45 Goofy Little Tattoo
#46 Sid Haig Is Rolling In His Grave
#47 I Try Not To Be A Hater But This One Is Crazy
#48 ADHD
#49 How Can The Tattoo Inside The Tattoo Be Better Than The Tattoo Itself
#50 Mer-Meh
#51 Undead Mickey
#52 I Gave This Guy Change Outside A 7/11 Once
#53 Lady Gaga Looks A Little Different Here
#54 It’s Not Finished Yet, And I Fear The Finished Tattoo Is Going To Be Even Worse
#55 Family Friend Whipped This Out At Christmas
#56 This Florida Man’s Haircut
#57 Is It Just The Angle Or Does She Have A Pinocchio Arm?
#58 Wait, What?
#59 Looks Cute Until You Notice The Leg
#60 How Do You Do, Fellow Emos?
#61 It’s A Woman Holding An Infant In A Red Blanket, For Those Wondering
#62 “What Angle Do You Want The Plane From?” “All Of Them”
#63 Bad Tattoo My Coworker Has. He Wont Tell Me What It Is
#64 Eye See U
#65 Someone Skipped Biology Class
#66 Let Them
#67 If You Got No Sauce, Then You Lost
#68 Is This As Bad As I Think It Is?
#69 Got My Heart Broke, Got Drunk, And Woke Up With This
#70 I Have Received Mixed Opinions About This. What Do You Guys Think?
#71 “Oh No! Can You Remove That S?” “Say No More”
#72 4 Sessions In On This Piece So Far
Original caption: “Finally got a healed shot of this cowgirl piece 4 sessions in can’t wait to finish her!”
#73 Keep On Keepin On
#74 I’ve Just Lost My Uncle. My Cousin Just Sent Me A Tattoo She Got Of Her Dad. I Really Don’t Know How To Tell Her
#75 If You’re Gonna Get A Tattoo, At Least Do It Properly
#76 Some Girl I Know Tattooed This. English Isn’t Her First Language As You Can See
#77 A Guy I Went To High School With Has An Angel. With Cutoff Jean Shorts
#78 Would You Believe This Is A Cover Up? Shades Are Covering An Exes Name That She Got After Dating For A Week
#79 It’s Supposed To Be A Horse
#80 This Is The Stuff That Gets Carved Into Bathroom Walls In Horror Movies
#81 “Dot Work Seems Easy”
