Movie Rewind: Does Boyz N The Hood Hold Up 30 Years Later?

Movie Rewind: Does Boyz N The Hood Hold Up 30 Years Later?

In 1991, writer-director John Singleton came out with one of the most influential films of the 90s, Boyz n the Hood, starring Cuba Gooding Jr. as Tre, who’s sent to live with his father following his failure in school. His tough father teaches him proper values and respect, though, given the ghettos in his California neighborhood, those morals are often challenged. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Director and Best Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen. Even though Singleton failed to walk out as a winner, Boyz n the Hood still made a cultural impact for several reasons, including bringing awareness to the violence in urban neighborhoods, the racism that black men often deal with, to understanding the world of a young African American male through the eyes of a genuine black filmmaker. Obviously, times have changed, and sometimes the perception of movies do as well. Great movies never become worse as time moves on; however, they can often feel outdated, and their messages and themes may not have the same impact as they did during a certain time period. So, after 30-years, does Boyz n the Hood holds up like fine wine?

Boyz n the Hood is in the same vein as Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing; The time period, clothes, and lingo may be different but the core themes of a young black man growing up in the hood remain the same. However, Boyz n the Hood isn’t just about the struggles of living in a violent neighborhood. It’s basically a coming-of-age story for Tre. It showcases the importance of having a father figure in a kid’s life. Tre’s strength and intelligence are due to growing up in a household where his father can teach him how to be a man. Of course, his compassion and respect come at the benefit of him having a healthy relationship with his mother. It’s an important message that’s often glossed over because the themes of racism and violence are what dominate the film. Tre’s level of respect for his girlfriend, to the handling of Ricky’s death, is all due to the way he was raised as a child. That’s a message that will forever stick regardless of the time period. Of course, the themes of racism are still ringing true to this day. Do The Right Thing tackled the same issues regarding the way police officers view Black men, but Boyz n the Hood examines the situation a bit further. Tre, Doughboy, and Ricky are treated as thugs in the eyes of police officers because they view them as a threat to society. This is all demonstrated through the act of Jessie Lawrence Ferguson’s dirty cop character; He’s a Black man himself, yet his mindset is that any black man that comes from a specific neighborhood is worthless and a criminal. His scene where he pulls Tre over isn’t just some fictional moment, it’s reminiscent of the way many Black men are perceived and is a pivotal scene that helped highlight such a problem.

However, what makes the Boyz n the Hood still timely is the reality for most of these men. Ricky isn’t like Doughboy; He’s a good kid who had a big opportunity for a college scholarship. However, despite the fact that he’s not gangster, his association with his brother is what ultimately got him killed. As you see later on in the film, Doughboy got his revenge, but was gunned down a short time later. This pin points the issues of growing up in poverty-stricken neighborhood. Most Black men from the hood most likely end up either in a gang, dead, or in jail because of the environment that they grow up in. You hear about celebrities such as Jayceon Taylor (Rapper The Game), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, or Allen Iverson, who grew up in similar environments. Taylor and Jackson were actually shot several times. When you grow up in an environment where gangs dominate the population, these young black men are forced to choose a side or get caught in the crossfire. However, the biggest issue is poverty, and what some men and women need to do to survive. Despite the dangers of being a part of a gang, the social connections that come from a group that consider themselves brothers is a valuable positivity that may not be found within the family or community.  It’s a harsh reality that many still have to struggle with till this day. Clearly, the answer to the question on whether Boyz n the Hood still holds up is yes. It’s themes and culture still affect the world of black men today, but more importantly, it’s just a great film that features a cast of strong performances and authentic and raw writing.

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival.


