Movie Review: Lou

Sometimes when looking around to see what there is to watch there are a few surprises here and there and even a few good movies that might present themselves. Lou is one of those that presents itself as one type of movie but eventually becomes something else when the audience is finally given more information along the way. Initially, Lou is kind of a miserable old woman that is just barely civil to some folks and is outright rude to others. She comes off as the type of person that one can’t help but think of as someone who likes things her way and doesn’t like to deviate, and isn’t much of a people person since she’s grown tired of being a part of civilization and is more than ready to just let it all go. Given that she looks about ready to kill herself in the opening of the movie, that’s truer than one might realize. But for some reason, it feels as though Lou might have a good reason to stick around, if only because she’s mean and full of spite.
The proximity to Lou makes it feel as though Hannah and her daughter Vee are a little more important than the story tells us initially.
That can be gleaned from the fact that they live so close to one another or the idea that Hannah is Lou’s renter. Regardless of how one feels about Lou, it does feel as though she might have more to do with the mother and daughter than anyone thinks. There’s something to the old woman that isn’t readily identifiable from the start, other than the fact that she’s a very tough individual that one shouldn’t mess with unless they absolutely need to. But being so far out in the woods, ten miles from town apparently, feels like something that only a hermit would do, or someone who simply doesn’t enjoy the trappings of civilization and can fend for themselves. As for Hannah and Vee, it feels more as though Hannah was on the run from someone for the sake of her daughter and herself. When it’s revealed that Vee’s father is on a ‘treasure hunt’, the pieces start coming together a little more.
The storm that hits the San Juan Islands is realistic.
The Pacific Northwest does get hit by storms from time to time, and the dangers are very real. While some of the effects might have been a little dramatic, it’s easy to state from experience that a trek through the woods can be treacherous in this region if one doesn’t know what they’re doing. But as it’s already been established, Lou is self-contained and can take care of herself as it’s quickly shown when Vee is taken by someone after the power is shut off. Having no one else to turn to, Hannah enlists Lou’s help to track her daughter, as she believes that her husband, who was believed to be dead, has come back and taken Vee. The story expands as Hannah makes it known that she ran from her husband after enduring constant abuse. There’s more to this story, as the notes that Hannah’s husband continues to leave would indicate, but it’s not until later that it’s all put together for the audience if they haven’t guessed it by that time.
Lou is actually quite tough and can take care of herself.
While it’s not hard to believe she’s tough enough at the beginning of the movie, the grit, and determination that Lou shows are better explained when it’s revealed that her time in the ‘Girl Scouts’ is actually code for “I was in the CIA.” In other words, she knows a thing or two about tracking people down and killing them, as is shown when she takes out two trained individuals in a small cabin with only a few items such as a hot bowl of soup, a rack of antlers, and the edge of a soup can that proves to be rather sharp. This woman can bang, in other words, and she’s more than capable of taking care of herself and Hannah if it comes to that. But she’s still cagey about parts of her life, and it’s not revealed that Hannah’s husband is her son, Philip, who has returned for his daughter.
The ending isn’t as confusing as some might think.
There have been a few articles online describing how Lou ended and why since it would appear that she might have passed away. Remember the rule, though, if you don’t see them die on screen, there’s a good chance that they’re not dead. That’s why when Hannah, Vee, and Jax, Lou’s dog, are on the ferry, Jax appears to recognize someone in the distance. It’s also why the closing shot is of a woman’s hand that has a notable scar between the thumb and forefinger. If it’s that hard to figure out, then it’s tough to think of how much simpler one could have it laid out for them.