“Cinephiles, This One’s For You”: Prove You Can Recognize 28 Movies By Their Opening Credits

Opening credits sequences have evolved from plain text to some of the most engaging and entertaining parts of the movie. They’re designed to capture your attention in a way that keeps you glued to the screen. Experimentation of beloved designers, cute hand-crafted animations, surreal CGI scenes, anything works! This variety has given way to some of the most iconic images on the big screen. Let’s check how many you can recognize!

In this quiz, you’ll be presented with stills from 28 iconic movie opening credits sequences, and your job will be to match them to the right titles. Sounds easy enough, right?

Photo credits: Quark Studio

