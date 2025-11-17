Random Boss Won’t Believe He Got The Wrong Number And Keeps Calling This Person On Vacation

I don’t know how you are doing with this, but as for me personally, the top 10 things that annoy me the most definitely include the situation when I am woken up early in the morning on a day off, and for completely trivial matters (after all, any task seems trivial compared to the opportunity to get a good sleep on the weekend).
Well, I have three kids, so I often have to wake up unexpectedly. But the author of the story that we’re about to tell you today, the user u/Cetais, faced a situation where an employer woke them up that early. And, what’s the funniest, not their own employer.
The author of the post had the first day of their vacation and planned to begin with a good sleep
However, at around 6am, they were woken up with a call from a random guy who told them he was their employer
The author politely told the guy that he probably had the wrong number and tried to fall asleep again – but to no avail
The hapless boss kept calling – until the author finally swore they were on their way to work, and blocked the guy
So, now imagine one beautiful early morning – all the more beautiful because the Original Poster (OP) was starting their long-deserved vacation on that very day. And as luck would have it, that same morning they were awakened by a phone call. Some guy irritably asked where the author of the post was – after all, today was their first working day in a new place.
Well, the OP was completely clueless about the idea of going anywhere for their first day, especially since they were completely happy with their current job and their boss as well. Most likely, the disgruntled employer simply had the wrong number – as the original poster politely but persistently pointed out to him. After which they went to bed again.
If you thought that was the end of the story, you are deeply mistaken. About the same way the author was wrong – after all, over the next hour, the impatient boss called two more times, and then left an angry voice message, where he was indignant at the impudence of the original poster, and also lamented that they had performed so well at the interview…
Well, the OP finally realized that they needed to take drastic measures because the guy was definitely not going to be left behind. After the next call, they picked up the phone, swore that they were on their way and were about to arrive at work, and then, with a sense of accomplishment, they blocked their failed boss. Oh yes, and after some time, they just googled a bit, found the phone number of the caller at a store nearby – and left a bad review, saying that a store employee harassed them by phone. Well, revenge is always a dish better served cold.
“Apparently, this boss really liked that same mysterious newcomer, who really showed themselves during the interview,” says Alexey Shkurat, the founder and CEO of the Peach Art Studio from Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “Why else would he be so persistent? And it’s likely that this boss had already encountered a situation in the past where an employee tried to pretend to be someone else on the phone – so he may have thought the case was repeating itself.”
“In any case, fortunately, such situations did not arise with my employees. Although, I repeat, the boss here acted in quite a toxic manner. I hope that this unknown employee did not have problems at their workplace… Although, perhaps, it was for the better for them if they decided not to show up at all – even after having a really great interview,” Alexey presumes.
As for the commenters on the original post, some of them simply cracked up at this tale, and someone noted that the author of the post probably framed an unknown employee with their answer, guaranteeing them problems in the workplace. To this, the original poster quite reasonably replied that the employee probably already had problems – after all, they were already two hours late, and left the manager the wrong phone number.
And people in the comments also suspect that the newcomer’s behavior, apparently, indicates that they did not plan to go to work. “Looks like someone went for an interview, saw a stink load of red flags and gave out a wrong number to escape,” one commenter aptly wrote. Well, alas, we are never destined to know the whole truth about this story, so we can only guess. So please feel free to share your guesses in the comments below as well.
People in the comments suspected that the mysterious newcomer probably saw lots of red flags with the boss and decided not to go to work at all
