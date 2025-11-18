I Created 13 Unlikely Sequels To Famous Movies

Do you know that movie you love and wonder if there could be a sequel? Well, I imagined how the (unlikely) sequels of some very famous films, like Titanic, Cast Away, and others, could be. With the help of Photoshop and Artificial Intelligence, I created posters for 13 movies, and the result turned out to be amusing.

#1 Cast Away – Wilson’s Journey

At the end of “Cast Away” Wilson ends up getting separated from the character Chuck Noland, played by Tom Hanks. But what happened to our dear volleyball? Have you ever imagined Wilson’s adventures on the high seas?

#2 The Truman Judgment

After discovering that his life is a lie, Truman Burbank leaves his fictional world and decides to sue Ed Harris’s character, Christof, and everyone involved.

#3 Home Alone – The Revenge

Kevin McCallister caused quite a trauma to the Wet Bandits; can you imagine a sequel where they all return as adults to seek revenge on grown-up Kevin?

#4 Ghost Together Again

In Ghost, Sam and Molly’s relationship is interrupted as Sam is murdered. Imagine years later Molly getting old and passing away, and reuniting with Sam in paradise.

#5 Matilda 2

I strongly believe that in a sequel, if we were to see Matilda as an adult, she would be almost like a Jean Grey from X-Men, with a lot of power.

#6 Fast & Furious – Beetle Legend

Imagine Fast and Furious with a challenge where Dominic Toretto has to drive a Beetle; it would be quite unlikely.

#7 The Terminator – iOS System

The Terminator is already very feared, but what if he used an iOS system?

#8 Interview With The Vampire – The Podcast

In a modern technological world, “Interview with the Vampire” would be a podcast.

#9 Ferris Bueller’s Day On

Who could imagine a sequel to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off with the protagonist locked in an office?

#10 Mission Impossible – Retirement

Ethan Hunt may one day get tired of so much action and adventure and want to rest and enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

#11 Titanic 2 – Return Of Jack

In a very parallel reality, Jack comes back to life!

#12 Rocky – Mma Challenge

The world of boxing is no longer enough for Rocky Balboa, who now seeks greater challenges in MMA!

#13 Fight Club – Psychological

Something we could see in Fight Club would be a therapy session.

