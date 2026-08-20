Game Of Thrones’ The Mountain Is 6’9”, His Wife Is 5’2”, And She Has An Answer For Curious Fans

Height differences between couples can be incredibly cute, especially when one person has to tilt their head up while the other has to bend down for a kiss. But when the gap is particularly dramatic, it can spark a lot of curiosity, with people wondering how the couple handles those everyday moments of affection.
Game Of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, better known as The Mountain, stands at an impressive 6ft 9inches, while his wife, Kelsey Henson, is 5ft 2inches. Their dramatic height difference has drawn plenty of attention over the years, and one fan eventually asked the question everyone seemed curious about.
A dramatic height difference can make an ordinary romance look surprisingly fascinating to outsiders
The Mountain towers over his petite wife, leaving fans curious about how the couple handles the gap
At 6’9” and with a physique built for strength competitions, Björnsson is hard to miss wherever he goes. Beside his 5’2” wife, Kelsey Henson, however, the difference becomes almost comically dramatic. It is hardly surprising that fans have become fascinated by their unusual height difference.
Since the couple got married in 2018, they have never exactly shied away from showing off their playful dynamic. Björnsson has shared plenty of amusing moments with Henson, including a video of himself bench-pressing her while getting a tattoo. Their playful photos and videos often show just how effortlessly he can lift or carry her, which makes their 19-inch height difference more striking.
At 6’9” and 5’2”, the couple’s height difference is hard to miss, especially in photos together
And yes, fans have wondered about the practical side of their relationship. During an Instagram Q&A, one person got straight to the point and asked Henson how they manage to kiss, even jokingly suggesting she might have to jump into his arms and wrap her legs around him every time.
Henson’s answer was surprisingly simple: “He bends, I tiptoe. Or I say, pick me up!” After all that speculation, we think the fans probably expected a complicated system involving ladders or perhaps a small step stool. Instead, the couple has it handled.
From everyday affection to playful moments, the couple has found their own amusing way to bridge the gap
Their height difference is certainly eye-catching, but it is hardly the most interesting thing about their relationship. Björnsson has spoken about protecting his family from online trolls and choosing to focus on the positive. At the same time, the couple has also endured the heartbreaking loss of their daughter Grace in 2023. Through life’s ups and downs, they have continued building a beautiful life together.
Height is one of the physical traits people notice almost immediately, and it can influence how they view potential partners. Research has found that people often have preferences around partner height, with taller men and shorter women generally fitting a common pattern. Still, these preferences are far from universal, and real-life couples don’t always follow the supposed rules.
Research suggests couples tend to have smaller height differences, making extreme pairings stand out even more
Interestingly, a large meta-analysis of studies involving couples found that partners do tend to be somewhat similar in height, but the effect is fairly modest. This means height might influence attraction, but it is clearly not a strict rulebook for romance, which explains why couples with striking differences can still be perfectly happy together.
Several famous couples also have similar dramatic height gaps. Shaquille O’Neal and Nicole Alexander, for instance, stood about 23 inches apart, while Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kris Humphries had an 18-inch difference. So, while Björnsson and Henson may look unusually mismatched at first glance, they are not the only famous couple who make the height charts look a little ridiculous.
A huge height gap may catch the eye and make a couple stand out, but it says little about how two people make a relationship work. So, Pandas, what’s the biggest height difference you’ve ever seen between a couple in real life? Let us know in the comments!
Readers found the couple’s playful answer refreshing, proving that romance doesn’t need to follow a height chart
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