Mom And 7-Year-Old Son With Down Syndrome Brutally Booted Out Of Pink Concert

Update 19/06/2024 15:31 CET: A Tottenham Hotspur Stadium spokesperson said that the venue has carried out a full investigation of the incident, clarifying that the stadium does not permit guests to stand in stairways or access ways for safety reasons.
“The safety and security of all event attendees remains our utmost priority, and for this reason, guests in seated areas are always asked to remain in their seats,” the spokesperson told Bored Panda in an email.
In addition to safety concerns, the stadium’s representative highlighted other people’s views being obstructed by other guests standing in stairways.
“On this particular evening, we did receive complaints from other guests that Ms Vasey and her party’s position on the stairway was obstructing their view,” the spokesperson said.
The representatives acknowledged Jesse’s condition, affirming that the stadium’s Safeguarding & Welfare team offered to provide access to the stadium’s Sensory Suite.
“This room is a respite area which provides a comfortable and calming experience for guests with sensory impairment conditions,” the spokesperson explained.
They further stated: “Our investigations indicate that this option was declined.
“Regrettably, it would not have been an option to watch the concert from inside the hospitality area as the blinds were required to remain closed for this event, which our event staff endeavored to explain on the night.”
The spokesperson concluded: “All offers of assistance were made with the intention of providing Jesse with as comfortable and enjoyable an experience as possible.
“Although Ms Vasey was not asked to leave the venue at any stage, we understand she did choose to leave, and we very much regret that Ms Vasey, Jesse, and Kirsty were unable to enjoy the evening as intended.”
Vanessa Vasey and her seven-year-old son, Jesse, who has Down syndrome, were brutally escorted out of a Pink concert
Image credits: FrontOfStage
48-year-old Vanessa Vasey and her seven-year-old son, Jesse, who has Down syndrome, were brutally escorted out of a Pink concert after paying £630 ($802) for lounge access tickets. The mother claims the poor treatment came as a result of her little boy being accused of not staying seated in his assigned space.
Vanessa and Jesse were attending the P!NK Summer Carnival Tour 2024 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on Saturday (Jun 15).
Jesse reportedly struggled with his sensory processing and, therefore, refused to rest on his seat. Along with her friend Kirsty, Vanessa brought her son to stand near the seating area and let him dance on the side instead.
Approximately 49% of individuals with Down syndrome experience sensory processing challenges, compared to about 5-16% of the general population, the Down Syndrome Ressource Foundation explains.
Image credits: FrontOfStage
Among different symptoms, children with sensory processing challenges may experience increased levels of anxiety, increased levels of frustration, and difficulties with self-regulation.
Vanessa, who is a mother of four, reportedly said: “Jesse and I love Pink – I’d booked the tickets in November and made sure I paid £630 ($802) for hospitality tickets as that gave us lounge access and I knew Jesse wouldn’t be able to sit for that long as he has Down syndrome and other developmental, sensory and neurodivergent needs.”
However, Jesse’s dance was cut short when a group of at least six security guards gave the concert-goers an ultimatum to go or take a seat.
The 49-year-old mom paid £630 ($802) for lounge access tickets
Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey
The stunned mom from Belton, Great Yarmouth, England, recalled: “We couldn’t wait as it was going to be such a special moment for us to experience together.
“On the day, I didn’t take his disability buggy as the ticket said there was no storage.
“But when it came to sitting in our seats, Jesse didn’t want to.”
Vanessa claims the poor treatment came as a result of Jesse being accused of not staying seated in his assigned space
Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey
Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey
“And in the lounge area, the blinds had been pulled down.
“So we stood up by our seats and Jesse was dancing.
After explaining Jesse’s condition, Vanessa claimed four more staff members arrived and escorted them off the premises just as Pink came onto the stage.
Jesse reportedly struggled with his sensory processing and, therefore, refused to rest on his seat
Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey
Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey
The stunned mom said: “We weren’t causing any problems – Jesse is 3 feet tall (91.44 centimeters) and was entertaining everyone.
“Then six security guards showed up telling us we had to move.
“When I explained about Jesse’s disabilities, they said there was nothing they could do – we either had to sit in the seats or leave.”
Approximately 49% of individuals with Down syndrome experience sensory processing challenges
Image credits: Vanessa Marie Vasey
Vanessa further explained to: “It was absolutely horrific.
“I argued our case and the only thing they offered us was to sit in the soundproof sensory room where Jesse wouldn’t have heard any of the act and instead, would watch it on a screen, take our seats, or leave.
“I got quite cross with them and was furious we were missing Pink. Jesse was upset.”
Image credits: Bored Panda
“We were intimidated and by the time we decided to go, there were 10 of them around us – including security guards, people in suits, other employees and they literally escorted us out of the building like criminals.
“All Jesse has now is memories of me crying, being upset and angry and the whole intimidation and people being unkind to us.
“I think Pink would be disgusted if she found out.”
Children with sensory processing challenges may experience increased levels of anxiety
Image credits: Bored Panda
Image credits: Bored Panda
Feeling like they had no choice, Vanessa, Jesse, and Kirsty left the show at 8.45 pm, missing the entire concert.
Vanessa wrote on Facebook that the whole trip to go see Pink, which took “a great deal of planning,” cost close to £1,000 ($1,273).
In a new update on Facebook, the disappointed mom revealed that she had fought back against online trolls who had attacked her initial social media post.
“Let’s start including,” Vanessa exclaimed. “That means adapting, understanding, supporting and most importantly; changing the way we deliver these privileges so that they are privileges for all of us, and not just some of us.”
Vanessa’s testimony left many readers divided
