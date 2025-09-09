15 Celebrities Who Nailed Their Looks At The 2025 VMAs, Including Lenny Kravitz

by

Big hair. Big outfits. And big attitude.

The stars went big at the 2025 MTV VMAs, hosted at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sunday, September 7.

The glamorous night saw music royalty, including Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and others, take the stage to give jaw-dropping performances. But the real glamor was spotted on the red carpet.

Sabrina Carpenter, who was nominated for eight awards, walked the red carpet in a red semi-sheer embellished Valentino gown.

Meanwhile, Lenny Kravitz ditched his shirt at home as he suited up in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

These were the best-dressed celebrities who owned the night with their unforgettable style. 

#1 Brittany Snow

Image source: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

#2 Lenny Kravitz

Image source: Noam Galai/Getty Images

#3 Ayra Starr

Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

#4 Justine Skye

Image source: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

#5 Olandria Carthen

Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

#6 Sabrina Carpenter

Image source: Noam Galai/Getty Images

#7 Symone

Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

#8 Latto

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard

#9 Tyla

Tyla profile

Image source: Noam Galai/Getty Images

#10 Rachel Pizzolato

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard

#11 J Balvin

Image source: Noam Galai/Getty Images

#12 Sombr

Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

#13 Megan Moroney

Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard

#14 Alix Earle

Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

#15 The Kid Laroi

Image source: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
