15 Celebrities Who Nailed Their Looks At The 2025 VMAs, Including Lenny Kravitz

Big hair. Big outfits. And big attitude.
The stars went big at the 2025 MTV VMAs, hosted at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sunday, September 7.
The glamorous night saw music royalty, including Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and others, take the stage to give jaw-dropping performances. But the real glamor was spotted on the red carpet.
Sabrina Carpenter, who was nominated for eight awards, walked the red carpet in a red semi-sheer embellished Valentino gown.
Meanwhile, Lenny Kravitz ditched his shirt at home as he suited up in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
These were the best-dressed celebrities who owned the night with their unforgettable style.
#1 Brittany Snow
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
#2 Lenny Kravitz
Image source: Noam Galai/Getty Images
#3 Ayra Starr
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#4 Justine Skye
Image source: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
#5 Olandria Carthen
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#6 Sabrina Carpenter
Image source: Noam Galai/Getty Images
#7 Symone
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#8 Latto
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard
#9 Tyla
Tyla profile
Image source: Noam Galai/Getty Images
#10 Rachel Pizzolato
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard
#11 J Balvin
Image source: Noam Galai/Getty Images
#12 Sombr
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#13 Megan Moroney
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard
#14 Alix Earle
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#15 The Kid Laroi
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Follow Us