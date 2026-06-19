“Looksmaxxer” Clavicular Snubbed By Girls In The Street After Getting 4 Surgeries In 1 Month

The internet accused notorious “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular of having “no game” even after he poured his money and effort into upgrading his looks.
The 20-year-old, whose real name is Braden Peters, recently underwent four surgeries during what his fan base has been calling “Ascension Week,” described as a rapid period of transformation involving back-to-back cosmetic procedures ahead of his appearance at Paris Fashion Week later this month.
The internet accused notorious “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular of having “no game” with girls
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In recent weeks, Clavicular put himself through an intense, rapid glow-up by undergoing multiple surgeries to change his facial appearance.
Shots of the bandaged influencer also went viral on social media this month.
After he recovered from the surgeries, Clavicular was reportedly seen out and about, flaunting the results of going under the knife.
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A video shared on X by the account Clavicular Updates claimed to show the influencer trying to strike up a conversation with girls on the street.
In the clip, Clavicular casually approached a couple of women with a charismatic, “Sup, ladies?”
He then muttered “airball” under his breath as they walked past him.
The word “airball,” taken from basketball, refers to a situation where someone takes a shot and completely misses.
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“After taking a month off of streaming to get 4 surgeries, Clavicular realized he had NO GAME as girls wouldn’t even stop to talk to him,” the X account wrote alongside the video. “‘Airball… oh well…’”
Viewers brutally roasted him, saying, “Maybe they’ll talk to him after 9 more surgeries, but he’s just so f***ign ugly.”
“He’s so socially awkward,” one said.
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“Damn bro is washed and he still in his rookie year,” another wrote.
“Bro, why did all his confidence evaporate like this,” said another. “Were the dr*gs really carrying him that hard?”
“He always looks like he’s about to cry in these clips,” said one observer.
Another said, “Bro went full Icarus on the looksmaxxing journey — flew too close to the filler, melted his game in the process. Now he’s out here collecting Ls smoother than his new jawline.”
“This guy never had any legit game it was just all just attention. now his time in the spotlight is declining and his mental issues are getting to him,” wrote one.
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Reports claimed that the 20-year-old content creator underwent four procedures in recent weeks.
It is believed one of the procedures was for scar removal, performed to reduce or remove visible scarring.
He also underwent a rhinoplasty to change the shape of his nose.
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On the morning of June 3, Clavicular shared a video of himself on the operating table, just before celebrity surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer, better known as Dr. Miami, performed his nose job.
Also on his list of surgeries was reportedly an Otoplasty, performed to alter the appearance of his ears.
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Rhinoplasty, commonly known as a nose job, reshapes the nose for aesthetic or functional reasons, while otoplasty focuses on correcting the position or shape of the ears.
Both procedures are popular in cosmetic surgery, often aimed at enhancing the symmetry of the face, but sometimes, they may be performed for non-aesthetic purposes as well.
What marked the end of his so-called “Ascension Week” was wisdom teeth removal, performed around June 11, according to reports.
Image credits: clavicular0
Clavicular has become one of the most recognizable figures in the “looksmaxxing” space, having undergone extreme attempts in the name of making himself more attractive.
His bizarre tactics included using a hammer to change the shape of his jaw, taking steroids and testosterone, and using dr*gs to suppress his appetite.
In a past livestream, the videomaker said a celebrity plastic surgeon had convinced him to get a nose job.
“My nose is more straight, it’s less wide, the [bottom of the nose] and the tip is de-rotated slightly,” he told his viewers.
On the other side of the nose job, “I am going to be mogging,” he confidently said, using a term known in the looksmaxxing community to describe someone who looks more attractive than others.
“Despite all the yapping about his surgeries, he looks basically the same,” one commented online
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