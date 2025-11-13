Artist Inks 70 Strangers With Different ‘Frames’ Of The Same Tattoo To Make One ‘Motion Tattoo’

Except for a matching tattoo here and there, the majority of them are standalone pieces. Hungarian tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi, however, wanted to change that, and with the help of a group of strangers, created a project known as ‘A Life of a Rose.’
“I was on a flight to London last year and the idea just came to me,” Bercsenyi told Bored Panda. “I was mainly inspired by Kobe Bryant’s short animation film, Dear Basketball.”
“I wanted the story to revolve around a rose because it is such a beautiful symbol and metaphor of love,” he said. “It represents the cycle of life when the rose is born and then used as a tool to uplift and inject expression for a human being. The rose is a perfect example of how we should live our lives, to bloom and give our gift away.”
Indeed, the rose has been flourishing as a symbol for a long time now. Legends concerning this beautiful flower are entwined with gods, kings, princes of the church, and saints as well as with Brahma, Buddha, Mohammed, Cleopatra, Aphrodite, and many more. And it’s not just love that it represents. The rose also is linked to confidentiality. For example, the Latin expression “sub rosa”(literally, “under the rose”) means something told in secret, and in ancient Rome, a wild rose was placed at a door of a room where people discussed confidential matters.
“I sent out a message in Hungarian to my followers with a submission form to apply and take part in the rose tattoo project.” To the artist’s surprise, 600 people answered his call. “We then gave access to 100 applicants to book a session, with 70 slots available.”
“The only requirement was that all applicants who were getting a tattoo had to be native Hungarians, and almost all of the 600 was. So we narrowed them to 100 randomly.”
It took Bercsenyi seven days to complete the unique tattoo project in his native Hungary. When put together, the finished moving images showed the life cycle of a rose from a bud to its death. The process successfully bonded together 70 random people using what could be called a flipbook animation style.
“The underlying purpose of this animation tattoo design was to create a sense of oneness, where the lasting outcome is in being part of something that is bigger than the individual.”
Bercsenyi explained that his meticulous style is influenced by rituals, spirituality, geometry, the occult, and sculpture, and has become the cornerstone for his independent art projects.
After an apprenticeship in London at the age of 20, he went on to join the world-famous Bang Bang Tattoo crew in New York City. While working there, he has expanded his horizons by diving into illustration and fashion design as new mediums to bridge the gap between ancient tradition and modern elegance.
