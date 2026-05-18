“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming

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Blended or split families tend to come with enough baggage to make air travel particularly expensive. So interactions, family plans and really everything else has to be handled with care, but, sadly, some people struggle to share.

A woman turned to the internet for advice after her mother began to get defensive about their families holiday plans. She had children from three different men and wasn’t handling the fact that not all of them wanted to just visit her. Netizens did their best to suggest some ideas and methods to deal with this mom.

Having multi step-siblings can be complicated

“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming

But one woman needed help with a mom who took her kid’s wishes to see their fathers too personally

“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming

Image credits: Beachbumledford / Envato (not the actual photo)

“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming

Image credits: ThrowRAbookletoli

Readers gave their suggestions and she answered some questions

“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming

Some folks thought the mother needed a reality pill

“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming
“My Mom Had A Fit Over It”: Woman Has Kids With Multiple Men, Doesn’t See Consequences Coming

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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