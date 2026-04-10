“Would You Win Trivia Night?”: Prove It With These 36 General Knowledge Questions

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Get ready to put your general knowledge to the test with 36 pub quiz questions!🧠

You’ll be recalling everything from capitals and currencies to iconic paintings, legendary bands, and unforgettable film characters. Whether it’s identifying the Red Planet, naming the fairy in Peter Pan, or remembering who directed Pulp Fiction, there’s something here to test every corner of your brain.

Covering everything from world-famous movies and TV shows to geography, science, history, and literature, this quiz will challenge how much you truly know. So sharpen your mind, and let’s see how many you can get right…🚀

After this quiz, if you’re interested in more fun, brain-teasing quizzes, don’t miss Part 7 of our Pub Quiz!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Would You Win Trivia Night?”: Prove It With These 36 General Knowledge Questions

Image credits: Sean Benesh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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