I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here’s What I Captured (25 Pics)

I chanced upon photography after I became a mother myself and the one thing I always missed was that I had no one to take a picture of me with my daughter. Something special… something that spoke of what we share. That feeling inspired me and so when I took the camera I decided to depict motherhood in its many forms through my work.
Now wherever I travel in the world, I make sure to photograph mothers everywhere. I call it my “motherhood project”. The one thing that runs through all of my motherhood shoots is that I don’t have to ever pose the mothers. I just ask them to hold their child and it is simply magical what emotions are reflected in every frame.
There is something so truly magical about the love of a mother and her child.
More info: Instagram | butnaturalphotography.com | saatchiart.com | Facebook
