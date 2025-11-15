I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here’s What I Captured (25 Pics)

by

I chanced upon photography after I became a mother myself and the one thing I always missed was that I had no one to take a picture of me with my daughter. Something special… something that spoke of what we share. That feeling inspired me and so when I took the camera I decided to depict motherhood in its many forms through my work.

Now wherever I travel in the world, I make sure to photograph mothers everywhere. I call it my “motherhood project”. The one thing that runs through all of my motherhood shoots is that I don’t have to ever pose the mothers. I just ask them to hold their child and it is simply magical what emotions are reflected in every frame.

There is something so truly magical about the love of a mother and her child.

More info: Instagram | butnaturalphotography.com | saatchiart.com | Facebook

#1

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#2

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#3

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#4

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#5

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#6

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#7

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#8

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#9

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#10

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#11

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#12

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#13

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#14

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#15

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#16

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#17

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#18

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#19

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#20

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#21

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#22

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#23

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#24

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

#25

I Asked These Mothers If I Could Photograph Them, And Here&#8217;s What I Captured (25 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is Crazy Ex Girlfriend Going to Become a Musical?
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2019
I Started Photoshopping Cats Into Food, And Somehow Ended Up Getting 74,000 Followers On Instagram
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Dog Learned To Bring Diapers To Help A Newborn Baby’s Mother Out, A Video Of It Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Bees Are Now Officially Declared To Be The Most Important Beings On Earth
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Kitten With Twisted Legs Wins People’s Hearts And Finds Her Forever Home
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Moscow City Looked Like A Fairytale During Orthodox Christmas
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.