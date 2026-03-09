Only The Most Hopelessly Romantic People Will Ace This 30-Question Fictional Couples Quiz

by

Love permeates every genre. From the subplots of high fantasy books, the motivation behind the most iconic action movie heroes, to the purest romantic dramas and absurdly iconic chick-flicks, some couples in fiction are simply unforgettable. So let’s see how many you can recognize!

In this quiz, you will be tasked with identifying characters, their significant others, the franchises they come from, and more! All questions relate to beloved fictional couples. Ready to begin?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Only The Most Hopelessly Romantic People Will Ace This 30-Question Fictional Couples Quiz

Image credits: Asad Photo Maldives

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Tries To Tell Her Husband About Her Secret Wealth, Doesn’t Get A Chance As He Has His Own Confession
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2026
This Baby Gibbon Just Won The Internet With One Hug
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
Viral Tweet Starts A Discussion On Whether Splitting Bills Evenly Is Unfair
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Made A White Walker From Game Of Thrones
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Compliment Other Pandas
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 26-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025