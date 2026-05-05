36 Most Jaw-Dropping Outfits From The 2026 MET Gala, Including Nicole Kidman

If there’s one night celebrities are officially allowed to be extra, it’s the Met Gala.
The theme for the 2026 Met Gala and concurrent spring 2026 museum exhibition was “Costume Art.” And the best-dressed stars took this year’s “Fashion is Art” dress code very seriously.
The guests didn’t just dress up. They turned themselves into walking masterpieces, pulling inspiration from paintings, history lessons, and even their own personal lives.
One carried a mango on the Met steps, while another admitted their Met Gala prep included petting a donkey..
Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman posed with her daughter on the carpet and said, “She had to go to school tomorrow morning.”
Here’s a roundup of the best looks from the 2026 Met Gala.
#1 Blake Lively
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#2 Blue Ivy Carter
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#3 Anne Hathaway
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#4 Anok Yai
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#5 Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain decided to be a painting for the 2026 Met Gala.
With the help of two people to carry her dress, the model and influencer showed up as a literal canvas, wearing a custom Mugler gown by Miguel Castro Freitas.
The dress, hand-painted by Chicago-born artist Anna Deller-Yee, took 40 hours to paint and another four full days to dry.
“I’m somebody who really believes that fashion is art,” she told Vogue a couple of days before the event.
“My dad is an oil painter and a watercolor painter, and I grew up in a very creative household with art all over my house,” the influencer said as she explained how her family and her love for art inspired her outfit.
Image source: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
#6 Lauren Sánchez Bezos
Lauren Sánchez Bezos revisited a controversy with her 2026 Met Gala outfit.
Arriving solo without her billionaire husband Jeff Bezos, the author and philanthropist wore a navy Schiaparelli gown inspired by one of the most famous portraits in The Met’s collection: Madame X by John Singer Sargent.
The 1883 painting once caused an uproar for showing its subject, French socialite Madame Pierre Gautreau, wearing a black fitted gown that had one strap slipping off her shoulder.
The scandalous painting was kept hidden by Sargent for three decades until he directly sold it The Met.
“When you stand in front of it now, you see a beautiful woman,” Sánchez Bezos told Vogue.
“For me, the image represents how fashion and cultural standards can shift over time. Today, a strap is a strap, but back when Madame X was painted by Sargent, a strap was a scandal.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images
#7 Amanda Seyfried
Petting her donkey was part of the Met Gala prep for Amanda Seyfried.
The Housemaid actress, 40, wore a bubblegum pink Prada ballgown, with a hugging bodice and a billowing skirt, trailing behind her.
When she spoke about getting ready for fashion’s biggest night, Seyfried said her prep included taking medicine for the acne on her chin and neck, and also spending time with the animals on her Catskills, New York, farm.
Out of all her donkeys, chickens, cats, goats, and ducks, and horses, she mentioned spending time with her donkey Gus ahead of the event.
“I was rubbing his ears this morning to get ready,” she said during the Vogue livestream.
“It’s nice to come to the giant Met Ball … having had just been walking to the clovers and petting the goats and horses,” she added. “But I did start out my day there. It’s so balanced.”
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#8 Nicole Kidman
It was a rare mother-daughter moment on the Met steps as Nicole Kidman arrived with her daughter Sunday Rose, who made her first appearance at the annual fashion event.
The 58-year-old actress, who is co-chairing the event alongside Beyoncé, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, wore a custom Chanel by Matthieu Blazy gown in a shade of deep red.
The sequined gown took 800 hours to make and had feathers around the hips and cuffs.
Her 17-year-old daughter made her debut in a sugary pink Dior ensemble.
“I wanted something red because I wanted to embrace the way in which red has been used in art through the years,” Kidman said during Vogue’s livestream. “I feel that it’s a strong symbol of love, for passionate love, for power and motherhood.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images
#9 Alysa Liu
Months after winning a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Alysa Liu collected another win at the Met Gala with her strapless burgundy custom Louis Vuitton gown.
“I love the theme, especially as an athlete, because for me it’s all about the relationship with clothing and our bodies as an artistic medium,” the 20-year-old Olympic champion told Vogue. “I’m a figure skater — we are the winter artistic sport.”
She said her favorite details about the look included the “voluminous” skirt and the “unique” shape.
“I like how it is shorter in front and then longer in the back. I also love the color, since I like wearing dark reds a lot,” she added. “It’s so Chinese—it’s a lucky color!”
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#10 SZA
SZA said she “wanted to express joy” and be fearless with her Met Gala look.
The Saturn singer hit the red carpet in a bright yellow dress and a jeweled floral headpiece designed by Bode.
“This entire look is made with reworked pieces purchased on eBay,” the 36-year-old singer said during a red carpet interview. “This is like my ethereal body. This is how I see myself.”
Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode confirmed that all the pieces and fabric that went into the outfit were sourced from eBay.
“We worked with a vintage dealer who sourced over a hundred yards of yellow fabrics for us in various materials—tulle, taffeta, silk faille, and beadwork on lace,” the designer told Vogue.
For SZA, the look represented “the divine feminine.”
“I just love a character and I love playing and I love attention,” she said on the red carpet. “I just love expressing our culture. And I just love celebrating all cultures.”
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#11 Coco Jones
Image source: Theo Wargo/FilmMagic
#12 Venus Williams
Venus Williams showed up in full icon mode and, for the first time, was seen posing on the Met Gala red carpet with her husband Andrea Preti.
The tennis star has been a regular guest at the annual event and served as a co-chair this year.
As for the inspiration behind her outfit, she simply had to look in the mirror.
She wore a Swarovski crystal mesh gown inspired by Robert Pruitt’s Venus Williams, Double Portrait (2022), a portrait of herself commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery.
“It reflects not just my journey but the legacy of those who came before me—especially pioneers like Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe, who paved the way,” she told Vogue. “It felt like a personal way to connect with ‘Costume Art’—using fashion to tell a story about legacy and progress and honoring those who made it possible.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images
#13 Donatella Versace
Image source: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images
#14 Christine Beauchamp
Even fabric can be used like clay. Exhibit A: Christine Beauchamp’s structural red gown.
The businesswoman wore a vibrant, tiered crimson lace ensemble with a sculptural ruff that literally framed her face.
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#15 Lindsey Vonn
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#16 Jisoo
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#17 Maya Hawke
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#18 Ejae
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#19 Charlotte Tilbury
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#20 Amy Griffin
Amy Griffin wore a sleek, one-shouldered crimson gown with a plunging neckline and a flowy train trailing behind her.
The American venture capitalist and author kept the look sleek, pairing the dress with a chunky silver cuff and a no-drama hairdo.
Image source: John Shearer/WireImage
#21 Margot Robbie
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#22 Jamie Alexander Tisch
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#23 Gayle King
It was straight out of the office and straight onto the Met steps for Gayle King.
The CBS Mornings co-host, 71, said she got ready at the Oprah Daily offices in a video shared on social media.
King dressed up in a gold Christian Siriano gown with matching accessories and carried a fan-shaped purse wrapped in golden silk.
“You know, fashion is art. I got the assignment,” King quipped in the social media video as her team cheered her on for the big appearance.
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#24 Camila Morrone
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#25 Sarina Sanandaji
Sarina Sanandaji made a polished statement in a crystal-covered gown.
The sheer paneling added just enough drama to keep the look memorable for the New York-based communications and brand strategy executive.
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#26 Naomi Watts
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#27 Sunday Rose
At the age of 17, Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose accompanied her mother in a lilac floral Dior gown with a billowing bodice.
“[My look] is really special to me because I wanted to symbolize something blooming [for] my first Met,” she said during Vogue’s livestream.
Her famous mother said the teen model has been “so calm through the whole thing.”
“She had to go to school tomorrow morning, by 8 a.m. Keeping it real,” added the Babygirl actress.
Image source: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
#28 Maluma
Colombian superstar Maluma said he kept his “dream” Met Gala look a secret from his family this year.
Dressed in a Haider Ackermann suit, said he is going back to his Colombian roots with his outfit and chose a designer born in his native country.
“Now I’m chasing the Colombian dream and going back to my roots,” he told ET about his look.
When his family asked him to send pictures of his look, he said he told them, “not this time. I want you guys to wait to watch it.”
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#29 Julianne Moore
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#30 Chase Sui Wonders
Chase Sui Wonders looked “wrapped and ready” for her very first Met Gala ever.
The Studio actress, 29, balanced softness and statement, wearing a lavender McQueen dress with a sleeveless high-neck gown and an oversized bow dangling over her right shoulder.
She said her look was a “nod to ancient Rome.”
“I took a trip to Pompei recently,” she told E! News. “I loved these wall reliefs. There were all these ancient Roman wall paintings from like, 200 B.C. and I loved how they were just so raw and natural and yet so beautiful and all these natural pigments.”
“They’re still so well preserved,” added the actress, wearing over 32 carats of diamonds as part of her look.
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
#31 Cristina Baxter
Cristina Baxter didn’t go for shock value. And it seems to have worked in her favor.
The music-industry executive and talent agent’s strapless, softly shimmering gown proved that understated can still be unforgettable.
Image source: John Shearer/WireImage
#32 Georgina Rodríguez
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#33 Isha M. Ambani
Indian billionaire heir, 34, Isha M. Ambani shimmered on the carpet in a golden sari and a sculptural cape that framed her head.
More than 1,200 hours and the craftsmanship of 25 artisans went into creating her custom Gaurav Gupta sari.
“It’s a hand-woven sari, and the blouse is full of my mother’s jewelry,” Isha said during Vogue’s livestream.
“And then this cape is by Gaurav Gupta,” she went on to say, “and it’s supposed to be like a sculptural element to the sari.”
“It’s like 20 years old,” she continued. “I think when we thought about it, and, you know, fashion is art, we were like, ‘Oh, like … for me as an Indian, it was like the ultimate, like, symbol of art form.’”
Ambani was also holding a mango in her hand and for people wondering, she clarified that it was actually a sculpture by Indian artist Subodh Gupta.
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#34 Connor Storrie
Connor Storrie said he was “really not nervous” to be attending the Met Gala for the first time.
“I’m excited to see everyone’s looks. I’m excited to meet some people that I haven’t met before. I mean, a lot of people go, right?” he told GQ ahead of the event.
The Heated Rivalry star, 26, was dressed in a Saint Laurent black suit and, after hitting the steps, removed his blazer to flaunt a polka-dotted top.
“We went with a very classic Saint Laurent silhouette: a smoking jacket, super-wide shoulder, very black, very, very classic YSL,” he told the outlet.
“A wide, uber-straight leg. And then I have this floor-length bow that falls off the back of it. It’s like a p*ssy-bow top without the sleeves, but then the bow goes in the back and it creates this waterfall train that’s underneath the blazer that we will reveal,” he continued. “So you get kind of a two-beat moment. It’s super-duper YSL, super Saint Laurent.”
Image source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#35 Rosé
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#36 Hailey Bieber
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