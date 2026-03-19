“Divorce Is Imminent”: Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos Go Viral After Fans Spot Strange Moment Between Them

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos have ignited divorce rumors after a supposedly tense exchange between them on the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet went viral.
As the newlyweds posed for the cameras, Sánchez looked in her husband’s direction to catch his attention, but he remained busy flashing a smile for the paparazzi. This led Sánchez to look away and refocus on the task at hand.
However, before looking away, Sánchez gave Bezos a look that netizens are now calling “the look a woman gives a man when divorce is imminent.”
“Not a happy couple at all,” one user noted.
Social media is convinced that Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are headed for a divorce
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Sánchez stepped out in a strapless black dress with a high thigh slit by John Galliano for the star-studded event, while the Amazon founder complemented her in a classic black tuxedo with a matching bow tie.
Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill
Hustle B**ch, an X account known for sharing trending viral videos and entertainment clips, posted the video of Sánchez and Bezos’s red carpet interaction on Tuesday, March 17, writing that “the split-second look she gave him” is the number one predictor of divorce.
“Once it shows up, there’s no coming back,” the caption went on to say, adding, “It’s not ‘if’ for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez anymore – it’s ‘when.’”
Platform users agreed with the theory as one wrote in the comments section, “Hope he has a prenup,” and another echoed, “Hope he is running the numbers in his head on how much he will pay her when she walks away.”
“June is the one-year mark. They are not going to make it,” observed a third.
Image credits: Getty/Lionel Hahn
“You mean money can’t buy love?” a fourth asked, while another advised Sánchez to keep her emotions concealed “for at least 10 years” to take full advantage of Bezos’s fortune.
Some, on the other hand, disagreed with the divorce predictions.
Image credits: X/HustleBitch_
“All I see is the eyes of a woman in love,” one said.
“The slow motion did her foul,” another opined, while someone else described the look as Sánchez’s attempt to appear “sultry” and attract her husband.
A body language expert pushed back on the dramatic interpretations of the couple’s behavior
Image credits: Getty/Michael M. Santiago
The Daily Mail spoke to body language expert Judi James on Wednesday, March 18, and she agreed with comments suggesting that Sánchez’s look was an attempt to flirt with her husband on the red carpet.
Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur
“Rather than a scathing glance, Lauren’s expression here looks more like one of minor disappointment, as her flirt signals don’t immediately get met with a complementary response,” she explained.
Lauren’s signal of disappointment, according to James, included “the corners of her mouth turning down and the smile fading from her eyes.”
Image credits: laurensanchezbezos
Her dejection, however, did not last long.
It took her “one blink” to restore her cheerful expression and begin smiling “like an excited bride” again while chatting with someone in front of her, James added.
Lauren Sánchez got embroiled in another controversy at the same event
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As Sánchez and Bezos occupied the Vanity Fair red carpet, Nicole Kidman, decked in a striking gold gown by Chanel, walked behind them, seemingly unaware that she had stepped into their frame.
Image credits: laurensanchezbezos
Netizens used the incident to debate who belonged on the red carpet more in that moment.
“Oscar-winning Nicole Kidman belongs on the red carpet — it is the Bezoses who are out of place in this photo,” one user wrote.
Image credits: Getty/Stefano Mazzola
“It’s an Oscars party. Lauren isn’t an actress, Nicole is,” commented another, while a third added, “Bezos needs to understand this: this is the Oscars red carpet, and center stage belongs to film figures.”
Some even joked that Nicole “stole the attention without trying,” calling her presence “shark energy.”
“It’s really hard to tell what her expression is with all that surgery,” a netizen said about the divorce fiasco
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