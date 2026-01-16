80 Cool Interior Design Ideas That Can Take Even The Most Boring Home From Zero To 100

Designing your home to match your aesthetics and vibe sounds easy on paper, but it’s tough to get right in real life. Sometimes, you feel like you’ve hit a wall. But luckily, the internet is full of creative designers who are happy to share their ideas.
Some of the coolest ones end up being featured on ‘Interiorstellar,’ a social media project dedicated to sharing photos of quality interior designs. We’ve picked out some of the best ideas. Keep scrolling to get a big dose of design inspiration. You never know, you might just come across something that will motivate you to upgrade your already beautiful home.
Bored Panda reached out to Taha, the founder of ‘Interiorstellar,’ and they were kind enough to tell us all about the project. You’ll find our full interview with them below.
More info: X | Interiorstellar.com
#1
Image source: interiorstellar
We were curious about the inspiration behind ‘Interiorstellar,’ and the founder was happy to share the story with us.
“Interiorstellar started from a very simple idea: creating a space where people from all over the world could feel inspired by real interiors, not just perfectly staged magazine homes. I’ve always believed that interiors tell stories about the people living in them, and I wanted to highlight that emotional connection rather than trends alone,” Taha told Bored Panda in an email.
“At the beginning, I was sharing interiors purely out of passion, without any expectations. As the page grew, I noticed that people resonated strongly with the authenticity and variety of spaces being shared. Interiorstellar began gaining significant traction as more people started submitting their own homes and engaging with the content daily. That sense of community — people seeing themselves reflected in the spaces — played a big role in its growth.”
#2
Image source: interiorstellar
#3
Image source: interiorstellar
Meanwhile, Bored Panda asked Taha for the advice that they’d give anyone who’s hoping to freshen up their interior in 2026. From their perspective, technology can offer some guidance here, but you shouldn’t rely on it alone.
“In today’s world, artificial intelligence is evolving incredibly fast, and it’s already changing how people approach interior design. In 2026, anyone can experiment with layouts, colors, and styles within seconds using AI tools, allowing them to visualize ideas before making real changes. In that sense, people can become their own interior designers,” the founder of ‘Interiorstellar’ said.
“That said, technology should be a guide — not a rule,” they stressed.
#4
Image source: interiorstellar
#5
Image source: interiorstellar
#6
Image source: interiorstellar
“My biggest advice is to focus less on trends and more on how a space makes you feel. Warm lighting, natural textures, and personal objects will always matter more than following an algorithm,” Taha said.
“Small, thoughtful updates can completely transform a home, and there’s no need to rush the process. Let your interior evolve over time, mix styles confidently, and create a space that truly reflects your personality,” the founder told Bored Panda.
#7
Image source: interiorstellar
#8
Image source: interiorstellar
#9
Image source: interiorstellar
Your living area is a space where you spend a huge portion of your day. It directly affects your mood, as well as your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. So, it only makes sense to organize it in such a way that you feel inspired, optimistic, and energized, instead of lethargic or anxious.
Athina Bluff, from Topology Interiors, told ‘Ideal Home’ that interior design shapes the ambience, functionality, and energy of a space. These choices, in turn, impact your mental health. “Poorly considered interior design can contribute to stress, anxiety, and overall feelings of discomfort.”
#10
Image source: interiorstellar
#11
Image source: interiorstellar
#12
Image source: interiorstellar
Meanwhile, interior designer Sophie Clemson, the co-founder and director of The Living House, explained to ‘Ideal Home’ what some of the most common home decor mistakes are.
At the top of her list is people having rugs that are too small, which impacts how others perceive the space. “If the rug is too small, it can look like it’s lost and floating in the middle of the room, and it will make the room look smaller as it draws your eye inward. You want it to be large enough to fit under the front two feet of your sofa and to zone your seating area.”
Other things to keep in mind are the length of your curtains (they should be long enough to almost touch the floor, so it adds height to the room), using the same flooring throughout your home (different flooring feels disjointed), and avoiding matching furniture sets (they might make your home feel dull and lifeless).
#13
Image source: interiorstellar
#14
Image source: interiorstellar
#15
Image source: interiorstellar
“A well-designed room is one where there is a mix of furniture that is different but cohesively works together using different colours, textures, and finishes,” Clemson states.
According to Jean Whitehead, a senior lecturer in Interior Design at Falmouth University, interior spaces can provide physical and psychological benefits if focused on wellness. How much light there is, what the quality of the air and water is like, the comfort levels, and how much the space suits the user are all factors that matter.
On top of that, the visual side of your home is important, too. “Whether you enjoy minimalism or maximalism, embrace hygge’ or the philosophy of feng shui, considering the impact these aesthetic choices have helps to promote positive psychological settings to live out our daily lives.”
#16
Image source: interiorstellar
#17
Image source: interiorstellar
#18
Image source: interiorstellar
Ideally, your home space should be tranquil, relaxing, restorative, calm, and healthy. This means avoiding going over the top with saturated and strong colors, inadequate and artificial lighting, and disconnecting your home from nature.
Natural light, green spaces, and calm colors can help you turn your home into a sanctuary.
Interior design, just like anything else, really, needs to find a healthy balance between function and form.
On the one hand, you want your living area to be practical and functional in terms of furniture, decor, etc. Your couch should be comfortable, your tables ought to be at a level that’s actually useful, and you probably don’t want to overload your home with knick-knacks that get dusty.
That being said, aesthetics are also essential. You want your home to be beautiful and to match your sense of style. It’s not entirely pleasant to live in a place that is soullessly Spartan.
#19
Image source: interiorstellar
#20
Image source: interiorstellar
#21
Image source: interiorstellar
If your furniture, like your couch, is comfortable to sit on but looks awful, you might find it hard to invite people over. On the flip side, a couch that looks magnificent and stylish isn’t much of a couch if your guests can’t get comfortable.
If you make your furniture—or any other part of your home—into an aesthetics-first masterpiece, meant to impress at the cost of everything else, it ceases to be furniture and becomes art instead. And while we’re huge lovers of art, you and your guests still need items to sit and place things on.
#22
Image source: interiorstellar
#23
Image source: interiorstellar
#24
Image source: interiorstellar
The ‘Interiorstellar’ account on X (formerly Twitter) was created back in August of 2023. Over the following two and a half years, the curator of the project amassed 225.5k followers on the social network.
According to them, the page is meant to be a space to provide interior design inspiration “with living spaces that reach for the stars.”
#25
Image source: interiorstellar
#26
Image source: interiorstellar
#27
Image source: interiorstellar
As per the ‘Interiorstellar’ website, the project aims to “cultivate a community passionate about transforming ordinary spaces into extraordinary havens.” The curator believes that people’s homes ought to be sanctuaries that both reflect their unique style and ignite their spirit. That’s why they share photos of various design aesthetics every day.
#28
Image source: interiorstellar
#29
Image source: interiorstellar
#30
Image source: interiorstellar
Once you’ve scrolled through these awesome pics and upvoted your favorite ones, we’d like to hear from you in the comments below, dear Pandas.
Which pics inspired you the most and why? How would you like to update your home this new year? What interior design advice would you give anyone who is completely new to it and feels super overwhelmed by everything?
What are the biggest interior design wins and fails that you’ve personally witnessed? Let us know!
#31
Image source: interiorstellar
#32
Image source: interiorstellar
#33
Image source: interiorstellar
#34
Image source: interiorstellar
#35
Image source: interiorstellar
#36
Image source: interiorstellar
#37
Image source: interiorstellar
#38
Image source: interiorstellar
#39
Image source: interiorstellar
#40
Image source: interiorstellar
#41
Image source: interiorstellar
#42
Image source: interiorstellar
#43
Image source: interiorstellar
#44
Image source: interiorstellar
#45
Image source: interiorstellar
#46
Image source: interiorstellar
#47
Image source: interiorstellar
#48
Image source: interiorstellar
#49
Image source: interiorstellar
#50
Image source: interiorstellar
#51
Image source: interiorstellar
#52
Image source: interiorstellar
#53
Image source: interiorstellar
#54
Image source: interiorstellar
#55
Image source: interiorstellar
#56
Image source: interiorstellar
#57
Image source: interiorstellar
#58
Image source: interiorstellar
#59
Image source: interiorstellar
#60
Image source: interiorstellar
#61
Image source: interiorstellar
#62
Image source: interiorstellar
#63
Image source: interiorstellar
#64
Image source: interiorstellar
#65
Image source: interiorstellar
#66
Image source: interiorstellar
#67
Image source: interiorstellar
#68
Image source: interiorstellar
#69
Image source: interiorstellar
#70
Image source: interiorstellar
#71
Image source: interiorstellar
#72
Image source: interiorstellar
#73
Image source: interiorstellar
#74
Image source: interiorstellar
#75
Image source: interiorstellar
#76
Image source: interiorstellar
#77
Image source: interiorstellar
#78
Image source: interiorstellar
#79
Image source: interiorstellar
#80
Image source: interiorstellar
