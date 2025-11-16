50 Times People Spotted Such Genius Signs, They Just Had To Document Them

Do you believe in signs? They’re everywhere! Keep your eyes and your mind wide open, and I promise, you will find some incredible, perhaps even life-changing, signs.
No, I’m not talking about signs from the universe. I’m talking about literal signs. From street signs to emergency exit signs to signs that will teach you about sign language, we’ve gathered some of the most brilliant, hilarious and wholesome signs from around the world down below.
Then, if you're interested in checking out even more signs that might teach you something new, you can find Bored Panda's last list celebrating signs right here.
#1 This Sign Is Outside My Local Church, Think It’s A Good Day To Share It
#2 This Sign Outside A Local Shelter
#3 I’m Convinced To Learn Fencing
#4 Sign At The Local Veterinary Hospital
#5 Sign At Local Burger Restaurant
#6 Sign Outside A Dallas Comic Book Shop This Morning
#7 I Adopted 2 Miles Of The Pacific Coast Highway Last Year. I’ve Gone Out Almost Every Day And I’ve Picked Up Over 100 Bags Worth Of Trash
Today my adoption signs were finally installed
#8 A Sign I Stumbled Upon
#9 This Brewery Has A Sign In The Bathroom That Offers A Backup Plan In Case Your Date Isn’t Going So Well
#10 All We Need Is Love
#11 My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride
#12 Local Starbucks Does ‘Sign Of The Week’ For Sign Language
#13 This Sign Moves The “N” When They Are Closed
#14 The Sign At My Son’s Little League Field
#15 This New Zealand Remembrance Plaque In Flanders
#16 My Favorite Bookstore Has A Cat. They Now Have A Sign For The Cat
#17 This Plaque At The Dog Park Commemorating A Park Record
#18 In My Hometown, There Is A Skate Shop Next To A Butcher, They Made A Single Sign. Steak On One Side, Skate On The Other (Nantes, France)
#19 At Oakland Zoo They Have Signs So Their Wolves Wouldn’t Get Scared
#20 The Bathroom At My Doctor’s Office Has A Discreet Way For Victims Of Abuse, Violence, Or Human Trafficking To Get Help
#21 Police In Chester Vermont Have A Special Speed Limit Sign For Christmas. Legend Has It If You Go 69 MpH It Says Both ‘Naughty’ And ‘Nice’
#22 All My Old Casting Spots Have No Trespassing Signs, So This Was A Breath Of Fresh Air
#23 I Got A Warning For Leaving My Laptop Unattended In The Library
#24 This Sign Was Written For Deer
#25 Autism Sign At The History Of Miami Museum
#26 A Buffet Restaurant’s Sign
#27 This Sign Explains Why Feeding Ducks Bread Isn’t A Good Idea
#28 This Emergency Exit Sign
#29 UV Index Sign
#30 In What Might Be The Oldest Known “Beware Of Dog” Sign
This is an amazingly preserved tile mosaic from Pompeii which features an image of a dog and the words “cave canem” which loosely translates to “caveat” (beware) and “canine” (dog).
#31 The Local Blood Bank Have These Signs To Show How Much Blood They Have
#32 Anti-Pollution Sign By A Lake In Evergreen, Colorado
#33 Today I Stopped In Woodville, New Zealand. They Have A Sign Pointing To All The Other Woodville’s And Their Distance
#34 Michael Pederson Installs Miniature Signs In Unassuming Locations, The Recent One Tracks The Lifespan Of A Solitary Weed Poking Through A Sidewalk Crack
A tiny wooden ladder leans against a sign that marks the number of days the plant has been growing.
#35 This Sign In A Cafe Educating Us On The Nuances Of Pastries And Politicians
#36 This Historic Sign In My Hotel Explains How To Use Electricity In Case You Had Never Used It Before
#37 Sign In The New Orleans Airport Bathroom
#38 This Sign At A Local Nature Preserve Has The Words Inverted So You Can Read It In The Water
#39 A Sign With A Map Of Houses Numbers And Streets
#40 This Sign At My University With The Number For The Library Police
#41 Road Signs In Vilnius, Lithuania
#42 The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign So It Looks Like It’s Heavy Metal Style
#43 This Interplanetary Street Sign
#44 This Sign At My Local Pharmacy Teaches How To Do A Basic Waltz
#45 The Signs In These Botanical Gardens Have Springs So The Signs Move With The Growth Of The Tree
#46 My Bathroom Sign. It Has Been In My Family Since The 40’s
#47 This Sign Of Hobo Symbols At Railroad Museum
#48 Moss Growing On A Sign, But Only The Parts That Illuminate
#49 This Sign At The Mirror Lakes, NZ, Is Actually Mirrored The Right Way Up In The Lake
#50 A Black Stop Sign
