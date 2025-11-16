50 Times People Spotted Such Genius Signs, They Just Had To Document Them

Do you believe in signs? They’re everywhere! Keep your eyes and your mind wide open, and I promise, you will find some incredible, perhaps even life-changing, signs.

No, I’m not talking about signs from the universe. I’m talking about literal signs. From street signs to emergency exit signs to signs that will teach you about sign language, we’ve gathered some of the most brilliant, hilarious and wholesome signs from around the world down below. 

Be sure to upvote all of your favorite signs, and let us know in the comments what the most significant sign you’ve ever seen was. Keep reading to also find an interview we were lucky enough to receive from Tim Harrelson, CEO of The Sign Chef. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more signs that might teach you something new, you can find Bored Panda’s last list celebrating signs right here. It’s a good sign that you clicked on this article, I can just feel it!

#1 This Sign Is Outside My Local Church, Think It’s A Good Day To Share It

Image source: woodceilingfan

#2 This Sign Outside A Local Shelter

Image source: THE_BARCODE_GUY

#3 I’m Convinced To Learn Fencing

Image source: hotsteamingpho

#4 Sign At The Local Veterinary Hospital

Image source: maltaa

#5 Sign At Local Burger Restaurant

Image source: deliciousredrum

#6 Sign Outside A Dallas Comic Book Shop This Morning

Image source: Ryno3639

#7 I Adopted 2 Miles Of The Pacific Coast Highway Last Year. I’ve Gone Out Almost Every Day And I’ve Picked Up Over 100 Bags Worth Of Trash

Today my adoption signs were finally installed

Image source: trash_traveler

#8 A Sign I Stumbled Upon

Image source: benwin2

#9 This Brewery Has A Sign In The Bathroom That Offers A Backup Plan In Case Your Date Isn’t Going So Well

Image source: daffydubs

#10 All We Need Is Love

Image source: willi7676

#11 My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride

Image source: That1Girrl

#12 Local Starbucks Does ‘Sign Of The Week’ For Sign Language

Image source: Junaiper

#13 This Sign Moves The “N” When They Are Closed

Image source: ChiefdaPhaser

#14 The Sign At My Son’s Little League Field

Image source: Trayf

#15 This New Zealand Remembrance Plaque In Flanders

Image source: coendelange

#16 My Favorite Bookstore Has A Cat. They Now Have A Sign For The Cat

Image source: Jaadis7

#17 This Plaque At The Dog Park Commemorating A Park Record

Image source: TheDangerStranger

#18 In My Hometown, There Is A Skate Shop Next To A Butcher, They Made A Single Sign. Steak On One Side, Skate On The Other (Nantes, France)

Image source: imgur.com

#19 At Oakland Zoo They Have Signs So Their Wolves Wouldn’t Get Scared

Image source: Gotta_Sweep42

#20 The Bathroom At My Doctor’s Office Has A Discreet Way For Victims Of Abuse, Violence, Or Human Trafficking To Get Help

Image source: theryanfight

#21 Police In Chester Vermont Have A Special Speed Limit Sign For Christmas. Legend Has It If You Go 69 MpH It Says Both ‘Naughty’ And ‘Nice’

Image source: ThePurpleDuckling

#22 All My Old Casting Spots Have No Trespassing Signs, So This Was A Breath Of Fresh Air

Image source: Rugger420

#23 I Got A Warning For Leaving My Laptop Unattended In The Library

Image source: DealingwithDisorder

#24 This Sign Was Written For Deer

Image source: Natty_Guard

#25 Autism Sign At The History Of Miami Museum

Image source: bus214

#26 A Buffet Restaurant’s Sign

Image source: saraboulos

#27 This Sign Explains Why Feeding Ducks Bread Isn’t A Good Idea

Image source: Myneedtoshare

#28 This Emergency Exit Sign

Image source: thebayallday

#29 UV Index Sign

Image source: Chap82

#30 In What Might Be The Oldest Known “Beware Of Dog” Sign

This is an amazingly preserved tile mosaic from Pompeii which features an image of a dog and the words “cave canem” which loosely translates to “caveat” (beware) and “canine” (dog).

Image source: Mitch Barrie

#31 The Local Blood Bank Have These Signs To Show How Much Blood They Have

Image source: awritemate

#32 Anti-Pollution Sign By A Lake In Evergreen, Colorado

Image source: lalala850

#33 Today I Stopped In Woodville, New Zealand. They Have A Sign Pointing To All The Other Woodville’s And Their Distance

Image source: blodger42

#34 Michael Pederson Installs Miniature Signs In Unassuming Locations, The Recent One Tracks The Lifespan Of A Solitary Weed Poking Through A Sidewalk Crack

A tiny wooden ladder leans against a sign that marks the number of days the plant has been growing.

Image source: miguelmarquezoutside

#35 This Sign In A Cafe Educating Us On The Nuances Of Pastries And Politicians

Image source: JerseyPDX

#36 This Historic Sign In My Hotel Explains How To Use Electricity In Case You Had Never Used It Before

Image source: jcepiano

#37 Sign In The New Orleans Airport Bathroom

Image source: silentonc

#38 This Sign At A Local Nature Preserve Has The Words Inverted So You Can Read It In The Water

Image source: benjam33

#39 A Sign With A Map Of Houses Numbers And Streets

Image source: mrwhitedynamite

#40 This Sign At My University With The Number For The Library Police

Image source: Flattermedal

#41 Road Signs In Vilnius, Lithuania

Image source: remigijussimasius

#42 The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign So It Looks Like It’s Heavy Metal Style

Image source: dave_wigwam

#43 This Interplanetary Street Sign

Image source: KKBlitz11

#44 This Sign At My Local Pharmacy Teaches How To Do A Basic Waltz

Image source: BrGsaW

#45 The Signs In These Botanical Gardens Have Springs So The Signs Move With The Growth Of The Tree

Image source: Jakewb

#46 My Bathroom Sign. It Has Been In My Family Since The 40’s

Image source: startrekmama

#47 This Sign Of Hobo Symbols At Railroad Museum

Image source: Liapocalypse1

#48 Moss Growing On A Sign, But Only The Parts That Illuminate

Image source: evilmanic

#49 This Sign At The Mirror Lakes, NZ, Is Actually Mirrored The Right Way Up In The Lake

Image source: Fgtkilla69

#50 A Black Stop Sign

Image source: nerdonmeds

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
