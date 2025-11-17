Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Crisp Flavors?

by

And maybe the make. My absolute favorites are Lays prawn cocktail and salt and vinegar.

#1

Ruffles Sour cream and cheese

#2

Salt and vinegar are my favourite but I like any flavour but cheese and onion.

#3

Pringles sour cream and onion.

#4

Trader Joe’s dill pickle.

#5

Ruffles sour cream and bacon. I also love Lays roasted chicken though I have found some on years.

#6

Sea salt and malt vinegar, it’s sour but it’s delicious. Also sour cream and onion is really good too.

#7

Sour cream and cheddar, sour cream and onion, jalapeño, and pickle

#8

Lime and black pepper from red rock deli

#9

salt and pepper kettle chips

#10

Salt and vinegar.

#11

Ruffles all dressed!

#12

Tayto cheese and onion. In a sandwich with white bread and butter

#13

This is a weird one, but Spicy Crab chips.

#14

A crispy Envy apply. Oh, potato chip? Low salt Lays.

Patrick Penrose
