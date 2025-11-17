Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Crisp Flavors?

And maybe the make. My absolute favorites are Lays prawn cocktail and salt and vinegar.
#1
Ruffles Sour cream and cheese
#2
Salt and vinegar are my favourite but I like any flavour but cheese and onion.
#3
Pringles sour cream and onion.
#4
Trader Joe’s dill pickle.
#5
Ruffles sour cream and bacon. I also love Lays roasted chicken though I have found some on years.
#6
Sea salt and malt vinegar, it’s sour but it’s delicious. Also sour cream and onion is really good too.
#7
Sour cream and cheddar, sour cream and onion, jalapeño, and pickle
#8
Lime and black pepper from red rock deli
#9
salt and pepper kettle chips
#10
Salt and vinegar.
#11
Ruffles all dressed!
#12
Tayto cheese and onion. In a sandwich with white bread and butter
#13
This is a weird one, but Spicy Crab chips.
#14
A crispy Envy apply. Oh, potato chip? Low salt Lays.
