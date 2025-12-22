30 Most Dangerous Places In The World To Visit Right Now, Ranked

Unlike tourist-packed destinations, there are places so perilous that only a few dare to visit. The dangers come from violent conflicts, organized crime, natural disasters, or forces we still don’t fully understand.
To rank them, we looked at a combination of real-world risk factors, including crime rates, active conflicts, environmental hazards, government travel warnings, and how little room for error these locations allow.
From a deadly lake that can kill in minutes and crimson waters that seemingly petrify animals, to coastlines littered with skeletons and cities plagued by extreme violence, these are the world’s most dangerous places that continue to attract thrill-seeking travelers, despite the risks.
#1 #30 Lake Natron, Tanzania
The least dangerous entry on the list is the eerie, blood-red Lake Natron in Tanzania, infamous online for claims that it “turns animals into stone” (per National Geographic). Some have even nicknamed the alkaline body of water “Lake Medusa.”
Swimming in Lake Natron is a hard no, but viewing it from afar is entirely safe.
One traveler who visited the site described it as “probably the most metal place you could ever see, lol. It looks like how you might imagine Mordor if it starts growing some grass and calms down a bit. The scale of the place is absolutely massive; it’s actually a super cool spot.”
Image source: tranxits / Instagram
#2 #29 Chernobyl, Ukraine
Chernobyl remains one of the most notorious disaster sites in history, though it ranks lower on this list as the 29th most dangerous place to visit.
On April 26, 1986, the Number Four RBMK reactor at Chernobyl’s nuclear power plant exploded, releasing deadly radiation that killed 28 first responders, caused a spike in thyroid cancer among children, and led to mutations in local flora and fauna (per the IAEA).
Surprisingly, the site is now a relatively safe tourist destination. Interest surged after HBO’s 2019 miniseries Chernobyl, drawing a record wave of visitors to the restricted zone (per CNN).
Image source: Future Publishing / Getty Images
#3 #26 Kawah Ijen, Indonesia
Electric-blue flames rise from the eerie Kawah Ijen crater on Indonesia’s Java island, creating a surreal spectacle for visitors (per National Geographic). Its crater lake glows green due to the presence of hydrochloric acid.
Photographer Olivier Grunewald, who has spent years documenting the volcano, revealed that the blue “lava” is actually light emitted from burning sulfur gases. “I’ve never seen this much sulfur flowing at a volcano,” he said.
The real danger lies in the toxic fumes. Gases from the crater can burn your eyes, throat, and lungs, and in extreme cases, even dissolve your teeth (per National Geographic).
Image source: Olivier Grunewald / Instagram
#4 #24 The Bolton Strid, England
The Bolton Strid looks serene, but this picturesque stretch of water in England hides a deadly secret. It’s extremely deep, dangerously narrow, and known for its powerful currents (per The New York Times).
Local belief holds that anyone who falls into the Strid doesn’t survive. Signs posted along its banks warn: “The Strid is dangerous and has claimed lives in the past. Please stand well back and beware slippery rocks.”
Image source: Daz Rounding / Facebook
#5 #23 Oymyakon, Russia
Oymyakon is a remote Siberian village of around 500 people, known as the coldest permanently inhabited place on Earth.
Here, temperatures can plummet below -45°C, cold enough to freeze boiling water mid-air. Even eyelashes can frost over instantly, and simply being outdoors too long risks frostbite or worse (per The Telegraph).
As documented by YouTuber Turgut Ekim, life in Oymyakon is a relentless struggle against nature. Despite layers of thermal gear, survival in these bone-shattering conditions is far from guaranteed.
Image source: Anastasia Gruzdeva / Siberian times
#6 #13 Tijuana, Mexico
Tijuana has been labeled “an extremely violent city” and is considered one of the least advisable destinations for travelers, according to GOV.UK.
With an estimated 138 homicides per 100,000 residents, the city faces relentless violence fueled by organized crime, widespread poverty, drug trafficking, and human smuggling routes (per Armormax).
Image source: Aimee Kligman / Facebook
#7 #6 The Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
The Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo ranks as the 6th most dangerous place in the world. The UN Human Rights Office recently warned of deteriorating conditions, including reports of summary executions of children, gender-based violence, weapons trafficking, and attacks on both hospitals and humanitarian aid centers.
NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland described what he witnessed in Goma: “I am genuinely shocked by the conditions I have seen in and around the city of Goma.
The lives of hundreds of thousands of people here in eastern DRC are hanging by a thread. Many displaced people I’ve listened to this week have lost everything after years of violence” (per NRC).
Image source: Jonathan Torgovnik / Getty Images
#8 #28 Mount Vesuvius, Italy
Mount Vesuvius is far from an ordinary mountain. Ranking as the 28th most dangerous place on Earth, it’s best known for its catastrophic eruption in 79 AD that buried the city of Pompeii in ash (per The Guardian).
The 18th-century writer Joseph Addison was so terrified by its presence that he called it a “dreadful vault” (per BBC).
One of its more recent eruptions occurred in March 1944, during World War II.
US military doctor Leander Powers recalled the eruption: “While we were just finishing supper, someone called to say there were huge red streams of lava flowing down the sides of Mount Vesuvius…we could see a glow in the sky. All during the night and Sunday there were quakes of the earth with tremendous roars, similar to thunder… The windows rattled, and the entire building vibrated.”
“The roars became more frequent and grumbled like a lion’s roar,” he continued. “Streams of fire were shooting thousands of feet into the air, and the countryside was lit up for miles around. Oft times the entire top of the mountain looked as if it were a blazing inferno.”
Image source: Bettmann / Getty Images
#9 #27 Fraser Island, Australia
Fraser Island in Australia has earned the ominous nickname of “the most dangerous beach in the world” thanks to its population of wild dingoes, great white sharks, and venomous stingrays (per Sightseeing Tours Australia).
The island’s remote location makes it even riskier. In the event of a serious incident, emergency medical care is not readily available to visitors.
Image source: Indefinite Leave / Facebook
#10 #2 North Sentinel Island, India
India’s North Sentinel Island isn’t just unwelcoming to visitors; it’s potentially deadly.
The island is home to the Sentinelese, an uncontacted Indigenous group known for fiercely resisting all outside contact (per Survival International). As the most isolated people on Earth, they defend their land with violence against intruders.
In 2018, the Sentinelese killed an American missionary who entered the island illegally to attempt a religious conversion. Years later, in March 2025, influencer Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov was arrested by Indian authorities after illegally landing and leaving a can of cola and a coconut in what he described as an “offering.”
Image source: Archaeology & Civilizations / Facebook
#11 #1 Lake Karachay, Russia
Lake Karachay, located in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region, is one of the most dangerous bodies of water in the world. A single half-hour near the lake can be fatal due to extreme levels of radiation (per Dangerous Roads).
Used as a dumping site for nuclear waste since the mid-20th century, the lake may appear picturesque, but it remains the most polluted lake on the planet.
Image source: r/interestingasfuck
#12 #25 “Gates Of Hell,” Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan’s “Gates of Hell,” also known as the Shining of Karakum, is a giant fiery crater that has burned nonstop for decades. It remains the country’s hottest and most hazardous tourist attraction (per CNN).
“It’s a collapsed gas cave, which sounds about as interesting as an old gas oven,” said author Ged Gillmore, who chronicled the site in his book Stans By Me: A Whirlwind Tour Through Central Asia. “But there’s this eeriness about it, and I actually found it quite creepy.”
In 2025, the president of Turkmenistan ordered the site’s closure to reduce environmental harm and protect public health, signaling a possible end to the Darvaza crater’s constant blaze (per BBC).
Image source: forwardtravelaustralia / Instagram
#13 #21 The Danakil Depression, Ethiopia
Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression is one of the most otherworldly places on Earth, often referred to as the “gateway to hell.” British explorer Wilfred Thesiger once described it as a “land of death” (per CNBC).
Toxic gas emissions, constant volcanic activity, and extreme heat make this one of the planet’s most dangerous travel destinations. Still, its surreal beauty draws in thrill-seeking adventurers eager to witness its alien terrain up close.
Image source: Wisdom Ethiopia Tours / Facebook
#14 #20 Lake Nyos, Cameroon
Cameroon’s infamous Lake Nyos became globally known after a single catastrophic night in August 1986, when it suddenly released a massive cloud of CO2 that suffocated over 1,700 people and 3,500 animals within hours (per Times of India).
Today, government authorities closely monitor this volcanic lake. Still, experts warn that a similar disaster could strike again without warning (per GOV.UK). The risk is heightened by the fragile volcanic dam and the nearby Lake Mounoun, which is also saturated with CO2.
Image source: Ashu Akepe Akendie / Facebook
#15 #11 Guayaquil, Ecuador
Once a thriving commercial hub, the city of Guayaquil has spiraled into one of the most violent zones on Earth (per USCRI).
The city reports a staggering homicide rate of 147 per 100,000 people, driven by organized crime, deep-seated corruption, cocaine trafficking, and widespread poverty.
Travelers face extreme danger here due to the lack of government presence, humanitarian support, clean water, and basic sanitation (per InSight Crime).
Image source: John Moore / Getty Images
#16 #9 Haiti
Haiti’s Caribbean charm, with its lush landscapes, historic landmarks, and postcard beaches, still draws travelers in. But the country is now ranked among the most dangerous places to visit due to an escalating crisis that has made everyday life profoundly unsafe.
“Do not travel to Haiti overall due to the dangerous security situation, threat of violent crime, kidnapping and severe shortages of basic necessities including fuel, water and food,” warned smartraveller.gov.au.
Image source: Anadolu / Getty Images
#17 #22 Heard Island, Australia
Remote and largely unexplored, Australia’s Heard Island ranks among the most dangerous places on the planet. This desolate landscape greets the rare traveler with dense clouds, volatile terrain, and the looming presence of Big Ben, one of the world’s most active volcanoes (per ABC News).
Reaching Heard Island is a journey in itself. The only way there is by sea, with a week-long voyage from Fremantle across unpredictable and often violent Southern Ocean waters.
Image source: Gallo Images / Getty Images
#18 #18 Skeleton Coast, Namibia
Stretching 500 km in length and 40 km in width, this desolate coastline has earned the nickname “end of the Earth” for its eerie isolation, treacherous dunes littered with bones, historic shipwrecks, dense seal colonies, and stealthy desert lions (per Mirror).
Access is only permitted with a licensed tour operator, as the region is home to deadly predators such as hyenas, leopards, and cheetahs.
Image source: Africa is Home tourism center / Facebook
#19 #16 Manila, Philippines
Crime has surged in Manila, earning the city a crime index score of 64.23 and the title of Southeast Asia’s most dangerous capital (per Inquirer.net).
Despite its reputation and ranking as the 22nd most dangerous place to visit, some tourists claim they felt relatively safe, reporting that most of the violence is not targeted at visitors.
Image source: Ezra Acayan / Getty Images
#20 #15 Guatemala, Central America
Guatemala’s rich Maya heritage draws tourists from around the world, but visitors should proceed with caution. The country has one of the highest violent crime rates in Latin America, and travelers, particularly in Guatemala City’s Zone 1, have frequently been targeted (per GOV.UK).
Risks also include terrorist activity, political unrest, carjackings, and armed robberies, all of which contribute to Guatemala’s ranking as the 18th most dangerous place to visit globally.
#21 #10 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
Port Moresby ranks as the 10th most dangerous place on Earth, serving as both the capital and the crime epicenter of Papua New Guinea.
Traveling here comes with serious risks: ongoing civil unrest, rampant robbery and bag-snatching, organized crime (especially near Parliament House in Waigani), tribal clashes, and gang violence. Terrorism is also a concern (per GOV.UK).
Despite its cultural richness and pristine wilderness, Papua New Guinea has been flagged as unsafe by officials. The U.S. Department of State urges travelers to “reconsider” visiting due to high crime rates and instability.
Image source: The AGE / Getty Images
#22 #5 Mount Sinabung, Indonesia
Getting close to Mount Sinabung’s lava dome is a death wish. This volcano ranks as the fifth most dangerous on Earth due to its unpredictable, violent eruptions.
Out of Indonesia’s 120 active volcanoes, Mount Sinabung is considered the most perilous, capable of erupting without warning (per Business Insider). After lying dormant for over 400 years, it exploded in 2010, killing villagers and forcing thousands to flee as lava and ash blanketed the region.
The eruptions have continued, with significant activity in 2014 and smaller blasts as recently as 2020 and 2021. Entire communities were abandoned in the aftermath, leaving behind ghost villages now roamed by animals amid piles of ash and ruined homes.
Image source: Anadolu / Getty Images
#23 #4 Death Road, Bolivia
Bolivia’s Death Road, also known as the Yungas Road, is often cited as the most dangerous route in the world. Spanning 64 kilometers and descending a staggering 3,500 meters, the road is riddled with sharp turns, sheer drops, thick fog, and narrow, unpaved stretches just three meters wide (per BBC).
Travelers brave enough to cycle or drive along the track face the constant threat of falling rocks, slippery mud, and waterfalls that spill onto the route. Reports suggest that as many as 200 to 300 people used to die on this road each year.
Despite the risk, Death Road remains a morbid badge of honor for thrill-seekers. “Biked the Death Road in Bolivia yesterday & survived!” one traveler posted proudly on Reddit.
Image source: Anadolu / Getty Images
#24 #17 Natal, Brazil
Brazil may be known for its vibrant beaches and natural beauty, but travelers should think twice before heading to Natal.
The city has become a hotspot for violent crimes including assault, gang activity, theft, and murder, with an alarming homicide rate of 75 per 100,000 people.
Image source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
#25 #14 Monrovia, Liberia
In Liberia’s capital, Monrovia, the West Point township has gained notoriety as one of the most dangerous slums in West Africa, as exposed in a Vice documentary.
Toxic waste piles up across the township; open sewers run through crowded neighborhoods; and the unbearable stench hangs in the air.
Due to poor sanitation, residents often use the beach as a restroom. These dire conditions contribute to Monrovia’s ranking as the 12th most dangerous place on the planet.
Image source: Chris Hondros / Getty Images
#26 #12 Caracas, Venezuela
Caracas, Venezuela, was named the world’s most dangerous capital city in 2017, with a staggering murder rate of 111.2 per 100,000 people (per Miami Herald).
The city continues to struggle with rampant crime, terrorism, frequent kidnappings, and weak law enforcement, contributing to its brutal reputation.
Image source: ferrerbreda / Instagram
#27 #8 Burkina Faso, West Africa
Burkina Faso, part of the crisis-ridden Sahel region, is currently among the most dangerous places to visit. The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office strongly advises against travel to the country (per GOV.UK).
Terrorism, kidnappings, and ongoing political unrest have sharply increased, creating a highly volatile environment, especially for vulnerable groups, including the LGBT+ community.
Image source: NurPhoto / Getty Images
#28 #7 Sahel, North Africa
Stretching 6,000 kilometers across 12 countries, the Sahel region in North Africa is home to around 400 million people (per IFAD).
Despite its size and population, the Sahel is one of the world’s most unstable regions. Widespread violence, extremist groups, political turmoil, and severe water scarcity make it an increasingly unsafe destination.
#29 #3 Snake Island, Brazil
Snake Island, just off Brazil’s coast, is one of the most terrifyingly restricted places on the planet. The island is infested with golden lancehead vipers, among the world’s most venomous snakes, and has the highest concentration of them anywhere on Earth (per Forbes).
Due to its extreme danger, civilians are banned from visiting. Only select researchers are allowed to set foot on the island each year under strict supervision.
Among them was YouTuber MrBeast, who filmed himself surviving 24 hours there alongside fellow creator Drew Binsky, bringing global attention to the island’s lethal allure.
Image source: r/interestingasfuck
#30 #19 Fukushima, Japan
Japan is a dream destination for many travelers, known for its rich culture, natural beauty, and vibrant cities. Fukushima, however, stands out for a far more sobering reason: today it ranks among some of the most dangerous places in the world.
On March 11, 2011, a powerful earthquake triggered a 15-meter tsunami that caused a catastrophic nuclear accident in Fukushima (per World Nuclear Association).
Over 100,000 residents were evacuated to prevent radiation exposure. According to official records, 2,313 disaster-related deaths have since been reported among evacuees from Fukushima prefecture.
Image source: Gustavo Sanabria
Follow Us