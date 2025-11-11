Babies with Down’s Syndrome Pose For Adorable Charity Photoshoot

by

Eight-month-old Eliza and fourteen-month-old Jorja kindly agreed to pose for this adorable photoshoot to raise awareness about Down’s Syndrome as well as funds for the Down’s Syndrome Association. The project was organized by midwives in Leicestershire who also partook in the bare-all photoshoot. The aim was to show that there’s nothing to hide about Down’s Syndrome, and as you can see, they took that mission very seriously!

Down’s Syndrome is caused by the presence of an extra chromosome. Most people have 46 but a baby with Down’s Syndrome has 47, and this can affect the way their body develops. The Syndrome is named after British doctor John Langdon Down, who first fully described the condition in 1866.

If you want to support the Down’s Syndrome Association then you can buy the calendar here!

More info: Down’s Syndrome Association | Miracle in Progress

“Myself and the other midwife clinic staff spent a day with award-winning Jules photography”

“We did it to create our calendar girl shoot for Down’s Syndrome awareness charity.”

“To say we were all nervous was an understatement, worried about stretch marks, being over weight, not having the perfect body etc!”

“Then 2 amazing babies joined us, one who has had major heart surgery, and wow did they smile for the camera! Even their mummies joined in!”

“We are really hoping that we can get as much awareness out as possible”

“We would love you to buy one of our calendars as every penny is donated to the charity”

