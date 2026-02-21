64 Things Healthcare Workers Say They Will Never Do After What They Have Seen

Working in healthcare can be extremely stressful. The demands of the job, limited resources, long hours, big expectations, lack of support, and gruesome experiences leave their mark.
Content creator ‘Tribe Nursing,’ an emergency room nurse, recently went viral online. He asked doctors, nurses, EMTs, and other healthcare workers to share all the things that they’re refusing to do or buy because of the traumatic things they’ve seen while on the job. You’ll find their insights and stories below.
#1
Orbeez, small magnets and pill batteries
Image source: Jojo, stockfoo / freepik (not the actual photo)
#2
CHIROPRACTORS! People need to know that the person who started it was a con man😭
Image source: whooptydoooda, prostooleh / freepik (not the actual photo)
#3
Anything Styrofoam
Image source: Bez, norgal / freepik (not the actual photo)
According to one study, depression, burnout, and stress are extremely prevalent among emergency department (ED) physicians. Between 15.5% to 19.3% of ED workers were found to have depression, 18% to 71.4% dealt with burnout, and 19.5% to 22.7% experienced stress.
These factors led to lower job satisfaction, less compassion satisfaction, less life satisfaction, and higher intentions to quit emergency medicine. In other words, the stress of the job has profoundly negative impacts on these workers’ private and professional lives.
#4
Shop vac. Had a patient that had her leg nearly amputated because her shop vac exploded
Image source: Haley Arielle
#5
Why is nobody talking about mandolines🫢
Image source: Maddie.xo, Beeblebrox / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)
#6
Monthly contact lenses
Image source: Shayla, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Meanwhile, another study found that the key sources of stress and distress for general practitioners (GPs) are related to emotion work, practice culture, and work role and demands.
Namely, GPs are required to manage and respond to violent or confrontational patients. They also have to deal with collegial conflict, bullying, isolation, and a lack of support in the workplace. And they have to worry about making potential mistakes, complaints, appraisals, inspections, and their finances.
#7
i’m a vet assistant in tech school and a retractable leash for a dog
Image source: ashlee, freepik (not the actual photo)
#8
Flip flops 😳 damage done by flip flops on escalators 🫣
Image source: eibbedeizneb, Ivana Cajina / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9
NO CLAW CLIPS WHILE DRIVING
Image source: Julia, Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Do we have any Pandas working in healthcare in the audience with us today? What are some of the biggest challenges and daily sources of stress for you at work?
What have been the most traumatic things that you’ve personally witnessed, and how has that affected your habits and purchases? If you feel like sharing, feel free to do so in the comments at the bottom of this post.
#10
I’ll never look at alcohol the same after seeing end stage alcoholic liver cirrhosis. I’ve cut it completely out of my life.
Image source: knippleknorple, yakobchuk / freepik (not the actual photo)
#11
cosleeping. i don’t bash moms who do it but me? seen too much.
Image source: angel💙, Leighann Blackwood / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#12
Former EMT, I refuse to not have my dog secured in the car, for her safety and mine. She rides in a crash-tested crate.
Image source: 🐶🏒🩺🚑
#13
Crocs, as I tripped once running to a crash call. Never again.
Image source: anaguilas613, Bruno Guerrero / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
Balloons and orbeez are not allowed in my house
Image source: TheStephFromEh, rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo)
#15
Pork scratching 🤮
Image source: ejnny2, Pufui PcPifpef / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)
#16
Pediatric nurse here: batteries
Image source: Ebti & Emti ☔️, Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#17
car journeys with a full bladder
Image source: Sophie
#18
those damn electric scooters
Image source: Kayla
#19
I’ll never push someone in a pool.
Image source: Jamie716
#20
glass straws
Image source: 🇨🇦MyHome&NativeLand🇨🇦
#21
high heels 😭
Image source: Raquel 🏴
#22
Home births…as a nicu nurse
Image source: Avery
#23
Not workout every day or even take a walk. If you know you know.
Image source: Zahraa 🇮🇶 🇵🇸❤️
#24
NEVER DRIVING DRUNK the amount of sad situations and bad traumas I’ve seen…
Image source: Katelynn Smith
#25
E-anything. E-scoot. E-bike. Nope nope nope.
Image source: 🙃
#26
Feet on dash, not wearing my seatbelt, tanning beds
Image source: Michaellouiss
#27
Noo trampoline!!!!! My toddler is not allowed idc what anyone says!!!
Image source: Sol 👑🌻
#28
E-Scooter, motorbike, skateboard, fireworks, glass/metal straws, trampoline, dogs, four wheelers…
Image source: tiredslothupsidedown
#29
Horse riding and motorcycles are completely banned in our household
Image source: Hydroponichomestead
#30
I never Carry any aerosols in my car . I never leave phone chargers plugged in but not in use. Tragus piercings are also a no.
Image source: Rorunner
#31
Button batteries. I will NOT buy anything with button batteries.
Image source: Elizabeth✨
#32
popcorn, i avoid nail guns, energy drinks, .22 pistols, seatbelt is low and snug, and i still drive an automatic with two feet.
Image source: Older-than-Google
#33
3rd year psych resident…..I will never use chat gpt due to the amount of psychosis episodes I’ve seen it induce in many patients 😭 very random but it’s scary!!
Image source: stanze
#34
Hair down near machinery or fast moving parts. Seen a lady get her scalp removed from her long hair getting caught in machinery at work.
Image source: Jen
#35
At this point, pretty much everything
Image source: Casey Kuvaas
#36
Steak off a grill cleaned with a wire brush… not a trauma but seeing how close that wire got to his carotid through his throat 😳
Image source: taserprincesss
#37
As a nurse the most simple thing I refuse is over medicating my kids. I do not have a cupboard full of assorted meds. We run out to get Tylenol if we can’t naturally cool a fever first and Benadryl on hand just incase. That’s it
Image source: joyce13288
#38
I honestly would say a car but as humans we use them daily as a girl who has had a lot of car accident patients my anxiety has become really bad when I drive . Got so bad I have dreams of dying in car accidents.
Image source: 𝒞
#39
Texting while driving
Image source: Connie 🌸
#40
Anything flammable, burns scare me soo bad I’ll never light a grill or anything like that
Image source: Rachel
#41
Eating canned foods without cleaning the can before
Image source: rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr548
#42
A real Christmas tree
Image source: AngAbe
#43
heated jackets!
Image source: napalm.grrrl
#44
Watching kids on quad bikes without helmets 🥺
Image source: Mad bin
#45
I will NEVER walk multiple dogs on the same hand.
Image source: SB🍒🐆🎱
#46
Fireworks
Image source: Tony Stark
#47
ceramic wax burners, I never listened to the warning then I fell asleep on the sofa after lightning one in the kitchen. fire alarm woke me. it had exploded and the fire was already pretty big.
Image source: Thecraftyclaire
#48
Bouncy Castles and Trampolines. Literal guarantee of broken bones and head trauma..
Image source: Belinda Caldwell
#49
Hard lollipops, like Chuba Chups for kids (or adults too really!)
Image source: s_is4_steph
#50
make caramel at home
Image source: Frenchie🐶
#51
A pool. Those drowning patients never make it 🫠
Image source: __dam1en__
#52
Snowblower, Trampoline, ATV, Horses, Ortho surgical nurse
Image source: Windy
#53
Single engine aerobatic planes (Doctor Killers). Seen two crashes in my lifetime.
Image source: Reaper
#54
Eat large marshmallows. Irreversible airway obstruction
Image source: Helly R🇨🇦
#55
Never forget your safety glasses when doing DIY and pruning ,etc. It’s not just for work.
Image source: MiaRose
#56
Not wearing a helmet
Image source: Lexie
#57
Eat fast food
Image source: ninavillarrealluo
#58
Working in E.R. has made me push back my car seat as safe as possible. The alleged damage from frontal airbags is unbelievable.
Image source: Echo Hill
#59
Refuse to use a tall ladder
Image source: Dancon2112
#60
Skiing 😭
Image source: in.powderblue
#61
Pressure cooker
Image source: tiktokbock1
#62
baby walkers
Image source: AideenMK
#63
Convertibles
Image source: nimo9ine
#64
Meat grinder. Had a 3 year old end up with an above elbow amputation because they were left unattended with one
Image source: Kathryn Dolan
