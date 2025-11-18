Mom Loses Teen’s Louis Vuitton Bag After Lending It To Friend, She Snaps At Her, Drama Ensues

In this world, there are completely different kids of parents: kind and evil, forgiving and vengeful, ironic and cynical. It’s generally accepted that no matter what the relationship between children and parents is, they still love each other deep down. And they will never betray one another.
Well, the story from the user u/Glittering-Celery323, which we’ll tell you today, fundamentally refutes all these beliefs. At least, our heroine’s mother either deprived her of an expensive thing through own negligence, or even stole it. However, let’s take things just in order.
The author of the post is a 15-year-old girl, who grew up in a not wealthy family, and has at least 2 older sisters
The author has always wanted to have a Louis Vuitton purse, so she found a part-time job and started saving the money
In a few months the girl finally bought that bag – but didn’t even dare to take it to school, being afraid of damaging it or losing it
One day the bag got lost – and the author’s mom said it was her friend who borrowed it and lost it unexpectedly
Her mom told her she wouldn’t compensate anything, so the daughter yelled at her, demanding that she not take her stuff again
Meet the Original Poster (OP), a 15-year-old girl who grew up in a not very wealthy family and is used to owning just hand-me-downs from her older sisters. But at the same time, like all of us, the author probably wanted to have at least a few truly premium things. For example, she dreamed for a long time about having a Louis Vuitton purse.
Our heroine didn’t rely on her parents or friends – she found herself a part-time job, started saving money and, dollar by dollar, bought herself a small handbag in a couple of months. The joy of owning it was such that the girl didn’t even take it to school for the first couple of days, afraid of damaging it or losing it.
And so, returning home one day, the OP suddenly discovered to her horror that the bag was missing. It had been just lying on her table – and now it was gone! So what to do? Our heroine rushed to ask her sisters and mother – and it turned out, according to the mom, that her friend had recently visited them.
The woman saw the nice handbag and asked the OP’s mom for permission to borrow it. And the mom, of course, could not refuse her bosom friend… The author saw red and snapped at her mom for doing so, for which she immediately got grounded just for daring to raise her voice to her parent.
However, literally the next day, the mother approached her daughter and sheepishly admitted that her friend had allegedly lost the purse – but no one was going to return the money to the OP. Now our heroine was even more indignant – and in anger she said a lot of unpleasant things to her mom. In particular, she demanded that she never touch any of her stuff again.
The drama ended with the mother now being incredibly offended by the daughter, and her older sisters also saying that she was being rude and inappropriate here. But the original poster was actually devastated, now realizing that in this life, it seems, you can only rely on yourself…
“Unfortunately, adults quite often demonstrate classic manifestations of double standards towards their children, even the teen ones,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “And when they are caught in unsightly behavior, they mask it with feigned indignation – like how dare a child yell at a parent?”
“You can very well understand the feelings of this girl, who saved up for so long for the much-coveted bag – and didn’t even have time to really enjoy its possession. Considering this, as well as her young age, it’s quite reasonable that she pounced on her mother with reproaches.”
“In any case, acting in this way is completely unacceptable for any adult. And the mother should still demand compensation from her friend for the loss. If, of course, the loss did take place… After all, here, in the mother’s version, there are quite a few logical inconsistencies,” Irina presumes.
But the commenters to the original post just directly suspected the OP’s mother of stealing the handbag. “Dude your mom sold your bag,” one of the responders wrote. “Your mother’s friend didn’t borrow and lose the bag, your mother stole and sold it,” another person moved on to direct accusations.
According to people in the comments, the version presented by the original poster’s mom really doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. “A grown woman don’t just lose a handbag. Especially not a brand new one that she just ‘borrowed’ from a friend. That is the weakest story I ever heard,” someone claimed quite reasonably.
In any case, the opinions of the commenters actually converge – either the author needs to demand that the mother buy a new bag, or take legal action. “Your mom should absolutely buy you a new one… brand new please, with receipt and certificate,” one option says. “Report it to the police as theft,” another advises – way more popular, in fact. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this case yourselves?
Most of the commenters, however, suspected the mom of stealing and selling the bag, urging the girl to call the police
