Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food

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Being the only vegan in a family of carnivores can’t be easy… Especially when a massive meaty dish is being cooked in bulk for them to eat throughout the week. Some might even argue that the sight, the smell, and the mere thought of it is simply “disgusting.”

One teen’s attempts to convert her “callous” meat-eating family have fallen on deaf ears for the past year. She decided to teach them a lesson recently, by throwing an entire pot of beef chilli in the bin. But the 16-year-old’s actions backfired spectacularly when her mom made her buy and cook more meat, to replace the food she had wasted. The mother is now wondering if she went too far.

This vegan teen binned a big pot of beef chilli to teach her “callous” carnivore family a lesson

Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food

Image credits: africaimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

It came back to bite her when her mom forced her to buy and cook meat, and replace the entire meal

Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food

Image credits: ckstockphoto / Envato (not the actual photo)

Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food

Image credits: avegansmum

Many (even some vegans) felt the teen had been served a much-deserved lesson

Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food

“Weird, twisted lesson”: not everyone took the mom’s side

Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food
Mom Called Disgusting For Making Vegan Teen Cook Meat To Teach Her A Lesson About Wasting Food

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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