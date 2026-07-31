Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

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Many parents would put their life on the line for their kids. But should children be expected to do the same? One mom seems to think so.

The chain-smoker doesn’t have the best track record of treating her son with the unconditional love and care that he believes he deserves. Now that her lungs have given in, she’s demanding that the teen donates his to save her. He really doesn’t want to. The 18-year-old has sought the support of strangers in several lengthy posts. Each update goes from bad to worse as he shares his journey of being raised by a narcissist.

He had a promising basketball career ahead of him, but it could soon come to screeching halt

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: s_kawee / Envato (not the actual photo)

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

His entitled, chain-smoking mother needs a lung transplant, and she’s demanding that he steps in

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: Image-Source / Envato (not the actual photo)

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

“My dad asked me to give him my liver”: Others shared similar stories

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

He arrived at a decision, thanks to the support and advice of concerned netizens

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

The mother lost it after being informed that the procedure is not possible

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image Credits: dvatri / envato (not the actual photo)

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

“You are not safe”: Some advised the teen to move out, and contact social services if necessary

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: ckstockphoto / Envato (not the actual photo)

The mother showed her true colors during a trip to the doctor

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

The teen revealed that his privileges had been away, as his mom tried to manipulate him into changing his mind

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: dvatri / Envato (not the actual photo)

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

The entitled mother then consulted a lawyer, and vowed to sue the hospital for “neglecting” her

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: wasant1 / Envato (Not the actual photo)

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

The woman claimed to be trying her best to stop smoking

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: africaimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

“Blood everywhere”: All hell broke loose when she discovered her son had been sharing the story with strangers

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image generated using [AI-gen name] (not the actual photo)

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

“A meatbag of spare parts”: People had harsh words for them mom

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

The narcissistic mom then turned to love-bombing in a bid to get her way

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: s_kawee / Envato (not the actual photo)

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

The teen got a tiny bit of relief when his mother left for an unexpected trip

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

“Without a transplant, it doesn’t look good”: The mother’s health started declining

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

In a wild twist, the sick woman ended up behind bars after yet another outburst

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits:  LightFieldStudios / Envato (Nit the actual photo)

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

She managed to strike a deal with the judge but the son still felt she should be jailed

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

As the guy approached graduation, his mom tried to convince him to take a gap-year to look after her

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: Queenmoonlite35 / Envato (Not the actual photo)

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

“I miss her”: He shared a sad update that many weren’t expecting

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: bialasiewicz/Envato (Not the actual photo)

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: seventyfourimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: MoreCheeseIWant

You cannot donate an entire lung to someone while you’re still alive, here’s how it actually works:

Receiving or donating an organ isn’t as simple as buying a soda at the grocery store. Even when the recipient and donor are related, there are very strict protocols in place to ensure that things are done by the book.

Firstly, an organ, or in this case, lung transplant is often a last resort. MayoClinic’s site explains that it is reserved for people who have tried medications or other treatments, but their conditions haven’t sufficiently improved.

However, not all those in need will qualify for a lung transplant. You might not be considered a good candidate if you have an active infection, have a recent personal medical history of cancer, or have any serious conditions like kidney, liver or heart diseases. 

Additionally, you may be disqualified from a transplant if you can’t, or refuse to make certain lifestyle changes that’ll help preserve your new lung. For example, not drinking alcohol or not smoking.

“If the transplant team determines that you’re a candidate for a lung transplant, the transplant center will register you and place your name on a waiting list,” explains MayoClinic, adding that there the number of people needing lung transplants far exceeds the number of donated lungs available. Therefore, there’s no guarantee that you’ll get one.

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

According to the American Lung Organization (ALO), during the evaluation phase and while on the waiting list, you’ll be required to visit your transplant center often. They’ll conduct tests to ensure that you remain eligible for the surgery.

The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) is in charge of distributing donated organs. The non-profit scientific organization oversees all transplant programs in the country. 

“A national computer system and strict standards are in place to ensure ethical and fair distribution of organs,” explains the ALO site. “That means things like celebrity status or income are not factors in getting matched for a transplant.”

UNOS matches organs based on factors like blood group compatibility, geography, and organ size. When it comes to lungs, experts will also look at the predicted survival benefit, medical urgency, distances from donor hospital and pediatric status.

But here’s something you might not know: Technically, you can’t donate an entire lung. That’s according to the American Lung Association.

“Some transplant centers do ‘living donor’ lung transplants, where the lower lobes of a lung (your right lung has three lobes, and the left lung has two) from two donors are transplanted,” notes the site. “This was originally used for pediatric patients who may not survive the long wait for a transplant, using lobes from both parents.”

When an entire lung is donated, it usually comes from someone who has passed away. Only in rare cases will a section of lung be taken from a living donor. 

Even after receiving a lung transplant, your chances of survival aren’t always guaranteed.

According to data from the U.K.’s National Health Service, about 5 out of 10 people will survive for at least 5 years after having a lung transplant, with many people living for at least 10 years. It adds that this type of procedure requires two donors who are both a tissue match to the recipient. 

“It’s alright to cry now”: people showered the teen with words of support

Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing
Teen’s Life Is A Mess After He Refuses To Donate His Lung To His Mom And She Feels Her End Nearing

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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