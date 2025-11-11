Volunteer Engineers 3D-Print Superhero Prosthetic Arms For Kids

In an awe-inspiring and hear-warming fusion of science fiction, fantasy and charity, an organization called E-Nabling The Future has started distributing superhero-themed 3D-printed prosthetic hands to children in need of them.

Aaron Brown, one of the organization’s volunteers, had the idea to attach claws to a 3D-printed prosthetic hand he had made for a child to make it look like Wolverine’s fist from the popular X-Men series.

The plans for the prosthetic hand that he printed were provided by E-Nabling The Future, which is formed by engineers, tinkerers, 3D-printing enthusiasts, physical therapists, designers, and anyone else who is interested in volunteering to help develop and create practical and low-cost prosthetic limbs for children. Other creative hands from the organization include an Iron Man hand and a light-up hand.

More info: enablingthefuture.org (h/t: huffpost)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
