This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

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“Molly and the Bear” follows an unlikely pair whose everyday adventures tend to get a little more complicated whenever Bear is involved. Despite his size, Bear is anything but intimidating. He is gentle, affectionate, anxious, and wonderfully literal, which makes navigating the human world particularly challenging. Behind the series is cartoonist Bob Scott, whose career stretches far beyond the comic page. A graduate of the California Institute of the Arts, Scott has spent more than 35 years working in animation as an animator, character designer, storyboard artist, and voice talent, with credits at studios including Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and Pixar.

His longtime ambition to create a comic strip of his own eventually resulted in “Bear with Me,” also known as “Molly and the Bear.” The series became a syndicated webcomic in 2010 and has since expanded beyond individual strips into longer stories. Together with his wife, Vicki Scott, Bob has also brought the characters into graphic novels. Their second book, “Molly and the Bear: Campers Beware,” was published by Aladdin in August 2025 and sends Molly, Bear, and the family on their annual camping trip.

Below, we’ve gathered a selection of the comics featuring Bear, Molly, and the rest of the family, so scroll down to see what sort of odd situations they get themselves into, and let us know which of the comics were your favorites.

More info: Instagram | simonandschuster.com

#1

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

#2

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#3

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#4

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#5

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#6

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#7

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#8

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#9

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#10

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#11

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#12

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#13

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#14

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#15

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#16

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#17

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#18

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#19

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#20

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#21

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#22

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#23

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#24

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#25

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#26

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#27

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#28

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#29

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#30

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#31

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#32

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#33

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#34

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#35

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#36

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#37

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#38

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#39

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

#40

This Cartoonist Imagines A Family Living With A Lovable Bear Who Is Afraid Of Almost Everything (40 Comics)

Image source: bobscott_mollyandthebear

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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