2 Cats 1 Bed: Adopted Cat Brothers Continue Sleeping Together Even After They Outgrow Their Bed

by

Barnaby and Stoche have been sleeping side by side ever since they were adopted by redditor whitedevilwhitedevil. The brothers love spooning and can get real creative when it comes to sharing the same hammock which they have outgrown!

“These two are my first pets since I lost my first cat about 9 years ago,” writes whitedevilwhitedevil. “It’s a tough choice adopting them when you know you’ll eventually have to let them go again, but the little life’s worth of love is worth it.”

(h/t: whitedevilwhitedevil)

“We adopted these brothers when they were very young”

2 Cats 1 Bed: Adopted Cat Brothers Continue Sleeping Together Even After They Outgrow Their Bed

“And they rarely slept far apart from each other”

2 Cats 1 Bed: Adopted Cat Brothers Continue Sleeping Together Even After They Outgrow Their Bed

“So we got them a cat hammock”

2 Cats 1 Bed: Adopted Cat Brothers Continue Sleeping Together Even After They Outgrow Their Bed

“They both fit into it fine at first…”

2 Cats 1 Bed: Adopted Cat Brothers Continue Sleeping Together Even After They Outgrow Their Bed

“But then they got bigger”

2 Cats 1 Bed: Adopted Cat Brothers Continue Sleeping Together Even After They Outgrow Their Bed

“And now it gets a little crowded”

2 Cats 1 Bed: Adopted Cat Brothers Continue Sleeping Together Even After They Outgrow Their Bed

“Sometimes they look pretty comfy”

2 Cats 1 Bed: Adopted Cat Brothers Continue Sleeping Together Even After They Outgrow Their Bed

“Sometimes not so much”

2 Cats 1 Bed: Adopted Cat Brothers Continue Sleeping Together Even After They Outgrow Their Bed

“But they usually make it work”

2 Cats 1 Bed: Adopted Cat Brothers Continue Sleeping Together Even After They Outgrow Their Bed

“They don’t always sleep in the hammock”

2 Cats 1 Bed: Adopted Cat Brothers Continue Sleeping Together Even After They Outgrow Their Bed

“But they usually end up sleeping together wherever they are”

2 Cats 1 Bed: Adopted Cat Brothers Continue Sleeping Together Even After They Outgrow Their Bed

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Very Brady Renovation
Five Life Lessons A Very Brady Renovation Teaches Us
3 min read
Nov, 28, 2019
15 Podcasts That Would Make Great TV Shows
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2021
Olivia Wilde Talks about Why She Bared All on “Vinyl”
3 min read
May, 17, 2018
6 Things You Didn’t Know About Army Wives’ Terry Serpico
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2023
D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs: Get to Know P. Diddy’s Twin Daughters
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2023
Black Mirror Season 5 Trailer
Five Shows to Watch if you Like Black Mirror
3 min read
May, 28, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.