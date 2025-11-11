22 Beautiful Stairs That Will Make Climbing To The Second Floor Less Annoying

You might think that stairs are merely a boring commodity, that you probably use several thousand times a year. Well, a commodity they are, boring – not precisely.
In the early days, specifically designed stairs were used as a burglar alarm, as they were made with irregular steps so that the burglar would trip, fall and wake the homeowners up. Another interesting fact is that the ergonomic staircase calculations were only started to be used around the middle of the XVII century, before that they were either too steep or too short and lethal accidents often happened. Later on, comfortable staircase designs were only used for public places and front steps of manors, whereas the servants got the breakneck stairs. Nowadays, staircases are not only functional but also rather beautiful pieces of home design.
Our spiral staircase photography post already proved that even something as mundane as stairs can be absolutely beautiful details of exterior and interior design. We decided to expand on that theme and show you the 22 coolest examples of stair designs that we could find.
Perhaps one of the most critical non-aesthetic design elements of a staircase is space. If the designer can’t figure out a good way to use the area under when building a staircase, they will take up a lot of space for no good reason at all.
If you’ve seen an impressive staircase that’s worth sharing with our readers, you can share it with us at the bottom of this post!
Hanging Stairs
Designed by: Arquitectura en Movimiento
Understairs Space
Designed by: Deriba Furniture
Tree Stairs
Designed by: unknown
Tree Banister
Designed by: Architetture del Ferro
Timber Stripe Staircase
Designed by: Tetrarc
Vivid Staircase
Designed by: Hanne Fuglbjerg
Staircase In Northampton
Designed by: Philip Watts
Bookcase Staircase
Designed by: Levitate Architects
Flower Petal Staircase
Designed by: Patrick Jouin
Otherworldly Stairs
Designed by: Vincent Dubourg
Spiral Slide Staircase
Designed by: unknown
Lace Staircase
Designed by: Dust
Sloping Stairs
Designed by: TAF arkitektkontor
Flat F.M. Stairs
Designed by: ecole
La Maison Unique Stairs
Designed by: Heatherwick studio
Steep Stairs
Designed by: unknown
Staircase Slide Combo
Designed by: Alex Michaelis
Space-Saving Stairs
Designed by: unknown
Sensualscaping Stairs
Designed by: Atmos Studio
Workplace Stair Unit
Designed by: Studio Mieke Meijer
Metal Staircase
Designed by: Francesco Librizzi
Library Slider Stairs
Designed by: Moon Hoon
Follow Us