Internet Urges Couple To Leave Home After Finding Suitcase With Eerie Contents While Renovating

Upon making a rather ghostly discovery in her newly bought 1960s retro home, a woman sparked creepy speculations and was promptly urged to give her home up.
A woman, who runs the TikTok page stonestack_rennovation, spooked the internet after opening a suitcase she found hidden behind a wall in her new home.
Using her TikTok account, the homeowner documented how she had recently moved into a 1960s home with her partner, naturally prompting the pair to embark on an exploration of their new property.
A woman shared a creepy discovery she made while renovating the 1960s home she bought with her partner
Nevertheless, the couple, whose identities have not yet been revealed on their public social media, was stunned to discover that their house was “full of hidden gems and character” after beginning the refurbishment of their old-fashioned residence.
Upon inspecting every nook and cranny of their old abode, the pair found a crawl space hidden behind two doors and a curtain.
They did what most of us would’ve done and continued their meticulous inspection, venturing inside the mysterious crawl space they had just discovered.
Using her TikTok account, the homeowner documented how she had recently been exploring her new home
The TikToker’s first thought was that she had just found some sort of storage space. However, her initial supposition was quickly changed by the sight of an unidentified object partially blocking the space.
The woman went on to get a torch to have a better look around. That’s when she spotted a silver Rimowa suitcase hidden at the back.
Founded in 1898, Rimowa suitcases are widely known for their parallel aluminum grooves, which have become characteristic of the brand. Moreover, the luggage retails for quite a costly price.
Upon inspecting their old abode, the pair found a crawl space hidden behind two doors and a curtain
In her viral TikTok video, which has been viewed 2.2 million times, the homeowner explained: “We didn’t think that was a dead body. Alongside the super obvious points of there being no hideous smell, and there were no flies either.
“My dog came up at this point and was acting a little bit weird.”
She continued: “I think he was a little bit scared to see what was in there, but he didn’t need to be because there was just some old sweets, a sewing kit, a pencil, and nothing out of the ordinary.”
The couple then found a large suitcase containing old sweets, a sewing kit, and a pencil
The woman went on to recall that she had found a smaller case inside the larger one, which ultimately contained a more interesting item.
The homeowner said: “Within this case, there was a strange doll. I mean, it’s nothing from a horror movie or anything out of the ordinary, but it is a really strange doll. I think it could be a collectible.”
“I’m not entirely sure, but there’s a little bit weird, especially because it was strapped in.”
“I don’t really know how I feel about that, but here’s just a close-up of the very disturbing doll. And my dog doesn’t look too impressed either.”
“My dog came up at this point and was acting a little bit weird,” the woman recalled
The seemingly vintage doll had big blue eyes and an old-fashioned pink dress and creeped out most of the TikTok users.
“Sell the house.. that was double protected for a reason,” a TikTok user commented.
Another person wrote: “No, no that doll is in there for a reason.”
However, the large vintage case had a smaller one inside, which contained something much stranger
A separate individual asked: “Am I the only one jealous they got a free Rimowa suitcase?” to which the homeowner replied: “We’re pretty pleased with the find we can’t lie! The money will help with the renovation.”
“Keep us updated on what you have awoken, please,” an additional commenter chimed in.
In 2020, a couple went through a similar situation. Dan Anderson and his partner Sara had been restoring a historic mansion built in 1852.
The woman discovered a “very disturbing” doll
Watch the woman’s creepy discovery below
While they were working on the building’s interior, Dan and Sara stumbled upon a secret room.
After peeking inside, they realized it was full of loot as well. Intrigued by their discovery, a friend of the couple posted pictures of their findings on Imgur, and they immediately went viral.
Due to some vintage alcohol bottles standing out in the old debris, some people speculated the basement was, in fact, a speakeasy from the 1920s.
Some viewers joked about the “demon doll” and urged the couple to sell the “haunted” house
